Mumbai is Safe From Cyclone Nisarga, Netizens React With Funny Memes to Express Relief From Cyclonic Storm

Cyclone Nisarga memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The city of Mumbai was on the alert of Cyclone Nisarga which made its landfall in Alibaug this afternoon. Heavy rains with winds were expected in parts of Maharashtra as an after effect of the landfall. While parts of the city experienced showers, there was not as much damage, other than uprooting of trees in some regions. Mumbaikars are happy that the city is safe from the damage and have taken to social media to express their happiness. Some have posted pictures and videos of the rains, others are making funny memes on the situation, all in good humour, expressing relief from the calamity. Cyclone Nisarga Videos: From Tin Rooftops Being Blown Away to Trees Uprooted, Gusty Winds Hit Raigad And Several Places in Maharashtra.

The severe cyclonic storm crossed Raigad district with a wind speed of 90-100kmph in Mumbai and Thane as per Indian Meteorological Department. As some parts of the city continue to receive moderate rainfall the threat has subsided. However, the intensity of the winds was felt in Raigad district were tin roofs were blown away. Videos of the cyclone's effects were also shared online. Jokes and memes on Cyclone Nisarga were trending since last evening itself, but now that the city is safe, Mumbaikars are happily rejoicing. Some of them have made funny memes and jokes on the situation.

Check Some Tweets Below:

Even Cyclone Maintained Social Distancing

joker says : cyclone " Nisarg " maintains Social Distancing with Mumbai #CycloneNisarg — JokerIsBack (@jokerisback2020) June 3, 2020

Safe and Sound

Enjoying the Rains

Hahaha

#CycloneNisarga Mumbaikar when they only see drizzling due to the cyclone pic.twitter.com/swCltpVfz0 — aarey mahn (@Auro1234a) June 3, 2020

True Story?

Side Se Nikal Lo!

#CycloneNisarga to make it's landfall today. Maharashtra on high alert. Maharashtrians to cyclone : pic.twitter.com/FjPa2Z48lT — Sangeeta💜 (@_stardust_3) June 3, 2020

How Many of You Experienced This?

Cyclone Kidhar Hai?

Memes are the way to be for some people to celebrate the spirit of anything for that matter. While the city is safe, parts of Alibag and Raigad have faced severe damage because of the winds. The high tidal waves, heavy rains and speedy winds have lashed coastal regions right after the landfall.