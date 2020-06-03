Cyclone Nisarga Videos: From Tin Rooftops Being Blown Away to Trees Uprooted, Gusty Winds Hit Raigad And Several Places in Maharashtra

Cyclone Nisarga (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, June 3: Cyclone Nisarga, a "severe cyclonic storm", made its landfall on the Maharashtra coast at around 1 pm on Wednesday, June 3, amid heavy rainfall and high-intensity winds. IMD in its latest update has informed that the landfall will be completed in the next one hour. The centre of the storm is layered over Maharashtra and the wind speed was measured as above 93 kmph at 1:30 pm. Catch all the live updates about cyclone Nisarga here:

There have been several videos on social media, which show the intensity of the winds. From trees being uprooted to tin rooftops blown away, cyclone Nisarga caused havoc in some places so far. Cyclone Nisarga Live Path Tracker Map: Check Movement, Forecast and Current Position of Severe Cyclonic Storm Which Will Make Landfall Near Alibaug Today.

Tin rooftops get blown away due to strong winds in Raigarh:

#WATCH Tin roof atop a building in Raigarh blown away due to strong winds as #CycloneNisarga lands along Maharashtra coast (Source: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/zTsQRNEAUH — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Here's a video of how it looked when it made its landfall:

Another video of landfall:

#CycloneNisarga has fully landed near Alibaug, Raigad District of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/9UDp44a3dv — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) June 3, 2020

The high-intensity Winds from Alibaug, Watch Video

Tree Uptooted & Fell on a Taxi:

According to the IMD update, the cyclonic storm would weaken in the next six hours and turn into a depression before drifting further northwards into the Arabian Sea. The centre of the cyclonic activity, however, will remain layered over coastal Maharashtra till it remains intense.