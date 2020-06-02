Nisarga Cyclone Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Twitter; Pandemic-Hit Mumbaikars Use Humour to Battle the Cyclonic Threat
Nisarga Cyclone Funny Memes (Photo Credits: @ItsSDSharma/ @umeshtiwari107/ Twitter)

There is a lot that we all are dealing with currently. We are in a pandemic, and it seems like, the world is getting more difficult. Not just the outbreak of coronavirus, but many other effects are making the situation more challenging. Now Indians, especially those living in Maharashtra, are worried over a cyclonic attack called Nisarga. According to reports, Nisarga cyclone is likely to hit the coastline on June 3 in Mumbai. Although, weather experts have said that the cyclone Nisarga would be much weaker than the cyclone Amphan which passed through West Bengal recently, Mumbaikars are worried. And to battle their stress, they are making funny memes and jokes as to how the citizens of Mumbai are ready to face Nisarga cyclone. The move to make hilarious reactions are done in a bid to lighten the tense mood. Nisarga Cyclone: How the Cyclone Got its Name and What it Means. 

It has been less than two weeks after a powerful cyclone passed through West Bengal on its way to Bangladesh. The cyclone created havoc across the state. Now India is bracing to face another on its western coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Nisarga is likely to make a landfall between Harihareshwar in Maharashtra’s Raigad and Daman. Although, it was reported that the strength and intensity of cyclone Nisarga would be much weaker than Amphan, red alerts have been issued in six other districts—Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik.

The citizens are asked not to be worried, but Mumbaikars are scared already. With the number of coronavirus cases increasing insanely, the citizens in Mumbai are worried as to what damage the cyclone might bring with it. To combat the tension, netizens are making cyclone Nisarga funny memes and jokes that are currently an instant social media hit.

Meanwhile, the exact location of the landfall is yet to be determined. It is likely to be close to Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. In addition, heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in these areas until June 4, 2020. People are hence advised not to panic and stay home, as much as possible.