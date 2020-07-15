Mumbai Police has been spreading awareness about the precautions citizens should undertake during COVID-19 even before the lockdown began. Their social media platforms are flooded with varying kinds of witty tweets and meme references, all directing people to be careful while stepping out of home as coronaviruses cases are on the rise. And the latest one by Mumbai Police is yet another tweet telling people to not wash hands off responsibility towards health. The tweet shows the word Googly with the letters Os wearing a face mask. They shared it with the caption, "Let’s not ‘wash our hands’ off our responsibility towards our health! Mask can be one of our most profitable investments in the safety of yourself and your loved ones! Google can tell this too!" Paatal Lok Is Passé, Grih Lok Is In; Mumbai Police Gives a Cool Meme Twist to Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Video Web Series To Raise Awareness on COVID-19 (View Tweet)

Another tweet by Mumbai Police Commissioner looks an invalid website was typed in. On a closer look, you will see that the name of the site reads 'OutdoorSafetyWithoutMask.com' and it further says that the site's name is 'not a valid question'. It also suggests 'Try: wearamask.com ERR_WEAR_A_MASK." The image was shared with the caption, "Can't connect with safety without a mask. #NoErrorWithMask." 'O Corona Kabhi Mat Ana', Mumbai Police Urges People to Stay at Home And Keep #EverySTREEtSafe During Coronavirus Outbreak.

Mumbai Police Urges People to Wear Face Mask:

Let’s not ‘wash our hands’ off our responsibility towards our health! Mask can be one of our most profitable investments in safety of yourself and your loved ones! Google can tell this too! #BowlCoronaOut#coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YGwccfYLCi — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 15, 2020

Don't Step Outside Without a Face Mask:

Can't connect with safety without a mask.#NoErrorWithMask pic.twitter.com/1l12W2YVFZ — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) July 15, 2020

Mumbai Police has been putting out many such tweets advising people with the measures which have to be taken during these tough times. To cater to the internet audience, they often take references from memes, popular Netflix shows, trending topics, social issues and many others. As the recent tweets were posted, people praised the cops for their efforts in striving towards the safety of people.

