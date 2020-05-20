Paatal Lok Is Passé, Grih Lok Is In; Mumbai Police Gives a Cool Meme Twist to Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Video Web Series To Raise Awareness on COVID-19 (View Tweet)

Mumbai Police's Paatal Lok Meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The novel coronavirus has been creating mayhem in the country from quite a long time and that's one of the major reasons the government of India has taken strict measures and imposed lockdown's fourth phase. Amid this, the only way to stay safe is by not coming in contact with more people and practising social distancing. Now, Mumbai Police who is known for it's bang-on and quirky memes, this time has introduced Amazon web-series 'Paatal Lok' inspired meme and it's genius. Mumbai Police took inspiration from one of the crowd-puller dialogue from the show which described the three Loks; Swarg Lok, Dharti Lok and Paatal Lok. Paatal Lok Funny Memes: Anushka Sharma-Produced Web Series Provides New Meme Templates Much to the Joy of Netizens.

However, adding one more lok twist to the said dialogue and raising awareness to stay indoors in such grim times, Mumbai Police took the witty route and also inculcated an important message. For the unversed, Grih means home. "Grih-Lok is the safest!" Mumbai Police wrote as they shared an image with "Ghar par raho (stay at home)" the meme's caption read. Also, from the time this gem was shared online tweeple praised the police's attempt and flooded their comment section with happy messages. Paatal Lok: From Gory Murders to Child Abuse, 13 Moments in Anushka Sharma’s Amazon Prime Series That Are Bound to Leave You Shell-Shocked! (SPOILER ALERT).

Check Out Mumbai Police's 'Paatal Lok' Inspired Meme Below:

Well, this is not the first time Mumbai Police has gotten inspired from Paatal Lok as they have earlier shared a meme targeting the 'fake news peddlers'. The said meme was all about people who believe that all the Whatsapp forwards are cent percent true and tag the chatting platform as a credible source. Kudos. Stay tuned!