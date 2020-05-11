Murder Hornet Shred into Pieces and Devoured by Scorpion in a Viral Video Making Netizens Come up with Funny Memes and Jokes

Scorpion shredding murder hornet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The deadly murder hornets have been creating quite a buzz recently for being a threat to the bees that are extremely essential for our environment. However, a video showing a murder hornet being shred into pieces and devoured by a scorpion is going viral on social media. Netizens are coming up with funny memes and jokes about how scorpions could be the perfect solution to the murder hornet problem, in a sarcastic manner. Recently huge Asian murder hornets measuring upto 2 inches were seen for the first time in the U.S., and had left researchers worried if they were colonizing.

In the viral video that is not dated, a scorpion and a murder hornet have been put into a glass box to face each other. However, while the murder hornet initially tries to attack the scorpion, in no time the scorpion catches hold of the bug and shreds it into pieces. It tears apart the head of the hornet and also devours it. However, netizens just being their normal self have come up with best memes and jokes! First, check out the video of a murder hornet facing a scorpion in a closed box:

Murder Hornet vd Scorpion pic.twitter.com/HhZWtHv6lz — Nature is Metal (@NaturelsMetal) May 11, 2020

Check out the reactions:

😂😂😂 ain’t seen the hornet murder shit since I found out about it — Leek 2x🤴🏽 (@Imjust_jokin) May 11, 2020

Great, now we just need to unleash tens of thousands of black scorpions into the wild to combat the murder hornets. Problem solved! — Giuseppe Franco (@viperstrike74) May 11, 2020

Recently a Praying Mantis Killed a Murder Hornet as well. So Now Netizens are Expecting THIS:

Do next match is scorpion vs praying mantis... — Harbinger of Mundane (@Ant_F3ltz) May 11, 2020

im kinda lost ... so murder hornet is new guy in town that makes us team up with scorptions now? — Javad Ghaedi (@javad_ghaedi) May 11, 2020

After the deadly coronavirus, the murder hornets seemed like to be another major problem that 2020 has to offer to us. The aggressive insects are known to wipe out bee colonies within hours. Bees that are extremely important to maintain the balance in nature could be in danger. Murder hornets are known to be powerful enough to puncture beekeeping suits and it is said that in Japan, the hornets kill up to 50 people a year.