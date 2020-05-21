My Plans vs 2020 Funny Memes Trend Online, Netizens Continue to Poke Fun at The Turn of Events This Year With Hilarious Jokes

My plans vs 2020 funny memes and jokes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We are not even six months into the year 2020 but days aren't getting any better. From the Australian bushfires in January to the Coronavirus pandemic causing havoc worldwide, 2020 is more like a nightmare unfolding each month. All the plans that people may have made for the year, be it getting married or travelling anywhere, all of them have to take a break. All these failed plans can still make you smile with the latest meme trend of My Plans vs 2020. People are sharing two contrast pictures to explain how badly their plans for this year have crashed. These funny memes and jokes will still give you some respite and a feeling that you are not the only one in this.

Ever since the start of a lockdown, we have seen numerous topics for making memes. It could be working from home or just explaining their quarantine, funny memes, GIFS, hilarious jokes are trending almost every day. The year 2020 has been time and again targetted for not being so great and the latest trend adds on to them. Since the start of this week, people are sharing jokes on #MyPlansvs2020. If you haven't seen them yet, don't worry, we get you the best ones here.

Check Funny Memes on My Plans vs 2020:

My plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/IfTTfB5lui — Cónal Thomas (@ConalThomas) May 19, 2020

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/KD2kOurLva — 𝓵𝓲𝓼𝓪 ♥’𝓼 𝔂𝓪𝓼 |📖: 𝒑𝒋𝒐¹ (@bunny_bumps) May 19, 2020

My summer plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/XhIBCsqj4F — molajan 🇭🇹 (@zoelajann) May 20, 2020

MY PLANS 2020 pic.twitter.com/LknzYS2heT — Rao Daniyal 🇵🇰 (@daniyalrajputt) May 21, 2020

There are so many more such jokes and memes that are laughing at the year of 2020. We are sure you can relate to some of these. At this moment, we can only feel happy that it is not just us who are having a bad year, we all over the world are in this together. While at it, let us spread some smiles rather than feeling saddened about how the year is shaping up to be.