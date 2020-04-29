MemeThisQuarantine Has Netizens Expressing Social Distancing Amid Coronavirus Pandemic With Funny Memes and Jokes and The Results Are Hilarious

Meme This Quarantine Funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The outbreak of Coronavirus has forced millions across the world to stay put in their homes and observe social distancing. Staying indoors is already bringing out many creative sides of people, from dressing up with blankets to turning into brilliant cooks. Keeping up with the current situation are funny trends that are emerging every few days on social media. Funny memes and jokes are always making people laugh on the internet, making social media a fun place among all the daily news updates. A funny trend has come up on Twitter which is about describing this social distancing phase through a meme. So netizens are bringing out the funny side with hilarious jokes, memes and GIFs to describe how social distancing feels. Coronavirus Quarantine Funny Memes and Jokes Are Keeping Spirits High as Positive Messages Provide Much-Needed Inspiration in Times of Despair.

Ever since social distancing was made mandatory in most nations, people were already sharing jokes and memes to describe the situation, be it while working from home or the goof ups during zoom meetings. Now a new trend has them sharing a meme that would once again describe the social distancing situation. People are sharing funny viral memes and some of them will definitely make you smile wide this quarantine. SocialDistancingPickUpLines Take Over Twitter and They Are the Much-Needed Comic Relief Amid Self-Quarantining, Funny Memes Go Viral.

Check Funny Memes on #MemeThisQuarantine:

Working From Home Like...

Sleep-Deprived Folks

Some Students Right Now

Phone is Survival

When your phone is your only source of internet, digital camera, alarm clock, lifeline to family + friends, and primary source of entertainment...#MemeThisQuarantine pic.twitter.com/2zTMnM4DPD — ALIVIA (@purealivia) April 29, 2020

Most of Us Back to Work

Me on my first day back in the office but before I could get to the hairdresser #MemeThisQuarantine pic.twitter.com/GMLwVaFKYk — Kat 🪐 (@darkmagikat) April 28, 2020

How We Will Meet

Looking For Jobs

Weight Gain, No Problem!

#MemeThisQuarantine Me gaining weight but not caring because I don't have to go outside pic.twitter.com/yMQsCV9jUE — Afreen (@Bookmagnet21) April 29, 2020

What Weekend?

Most Parents

#MemeThisQuarantine Waking up kids for their online classes. pic.twitter.com/Lb6bvTdbbj — Liza Perkins (@eliza_cap) April 28, 2020

Missing Your Friends?

#MemeThisQuarantine comfort your friend while social distancing pic.twitter.com/lIQj4p5zjQ — Brian Watkins (@OneFootOver) April 28, 2020

There are a lot of funny responses on this Twitter trend and these memes will definitely make your quarantine seem better as you smile through them all. Have you found the perfect meme to describe this quarantine? We are sure there would be many. As memes continue to give us respite time and again, these ones are just too relatable.