Two fishermen in Australia returned from their fishing with an unexpected but a much larger and wanted catch. A fugitive who had escaped the bail for armed robbery was trying hard at survival in the mangroves of northern Australia. Luke Voskresensky, 40 was shouting for help, somehow clinging off a tree with no clothes on his body. With swollen feet and cuts all over his body, the fisherman rescued him out of the crocodile-infested region. Huge Saltwater Crocodile Speedily Swims Alongside Boat Like a Dolphin in Queensland, Scary Video Goes Viral!

As reported by 9News, fishermen Cam Faust and Kevin Joiner were laying traps for crabs in East Point, city of Darwin over the weekend. They heard someone calling for help. It was Voskresensky, a fugitive who was allegedly breaching bail over an armed robbery. He had managed to break free from the ankle bracelet which keeps a tab on the person's location. The fugitive told them that he was living in the mangrove since four days and that he was "living off snails." Turtle Gives a High-Five to Crocodile as it Swims by, Twitterati Left Eyes Popping Out (Watch Viral Video).

Here's a Video of The Naked Fugitive Found in Mangroves:

He had got lost on the New Year's Eve party and somehow got stuck in these crocs-infested region. One of the fishermen offered him his shorts. After bringing him to the shore, the fishermen called an ambulance. Voskresensky was arrested and is currently being treated for exposure at Royal Darwin Hospital. As Faust told the report, "He's in hospital with handcuffs on with two cops babysitting him." The fishermen definitely caught a bigger crab!

