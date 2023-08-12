Add this to the list of days; anyone would be shocked existed. Ya, we are celebrating National Middle Child Day. This day is incredibly dedicated to the family member who joked about the most, aka the middle child. Every year on August 12, this day is celebrated to celebrate the middle child, maybe sending a middle child funny memes and jokes occasionally. National Middle Child Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes, Images and Wallpapers: Share These GIF Greetings, SMS and WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate the Day.

But on a serious note, a child's personality is thought to be significantly influenced by their birth order. The Firstborn Syndrome, for instance, characterises the firstborn as the leader and the role-player. The youngest member of the family is given the moniker "baby." The middle child's function is thus yet unclear. The Big Five personality qualities of extroversion, neuroticism, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness to experience may also be influenced by birth order. According to personality research, middle children have a propensity for creativity and the arts.

The day is about focusing on the middle child, regardless of what the personality assessments suggest. So maybe share funny memes and jokes about the middle child with them and others? LOL. Well, that would be one way to celebrate the day. But for reals, you can make the middle-born, often recognised as the meat of your family sandwich, laugh! If you're the middle child, enjoy your unique place in the family with these hilarious memes and jokes we have compiled for you!

Whether or not "Middle Child Syndrome" exists, it is clear that, especially in large families, middle children might be forgotten in the daily flurry; At the same time, we joke a lot about it and, of course, share memes, it is essential to go and give them a huge hug letting them know that they matter! And immediately after that, share these hilarious National Middle Child Day memes and jokes with them. National Middle Child Day 2023 Date: Know the Significance of the Day That Acknowledges the Importance of Middle Children.

National Middle Child Day, which Elizabeth Walker founded in 1986, honours our middle children and serves as a gentle reminder that every child is priceless and significant. In the 1980s, Elizabeth Walker founded National Middle Children's Day. The second Saturday in August saw the initial festivities. But over time, it has come to be customary to commemorate it on August 12. Walker, quoted in a newspaper story written by her grandson Litton Walker III, said she wanted to establish a National Day in honour of those "born in the middle of families" and who she believed were "left out." Later, the holiday was renamed National Middle Child Day.

