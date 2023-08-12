National Middle Child Day 2023 will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and excitement by those who feel neglected by most of the world - the middle child. The older child may feel the pressure of success; the youngest is often spoiled rotten by family and friends. And then there is the middle child - the one who often feels stuck in the bridge of expectations of scaling the heights of the older sibling and the struggles of never being as loved or coddled as the younger one. And National Middle Child Day aims to be the resort these middle children need. This day offers you a chance to make the middle child you know feel loved, cherished and enough - just how they are. As we prepare to celebrate National Middle Child Day 2023, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate National Middle Child Day and more. International Day of Families 2023 Date & Theme: Know the History and Significance of the World Family Day.

When is National Middle Child Day 2023?

National Middle Child Day 2023 will be celebrated on August 12. This annual commemoration has focused on celebrating the middle children in each family and ensuring they know that they are equally loved by one and all.

National Middle Child Day Significance

While the equation between children and their parents or siblings is always unique and has troubles, some are universal. The challenges of being the middle child fall into this criteria. This has been observed to such an extent that the phenomenon of middle child syndrome is well known. National Middle Child Day aims to rectify this scenario.

To celebrate National Middle Child Day, people are sure to make unique plans with the middle child in their family and shower them with the love, light and happiness they deserve.

