National Science Day 2020 Wishes and Messages Take Over Twitter: People Remember Great Scientist C V Raman's Discovery of the Raman Effect

National Science Day messages (Photo Credits: Twitter)

February 28 marks the celebration of National Science Day 2020. On this day, in the year 1928, Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman discovered the 'Raman Effect.' Also called the Raman scattering it means the inelastic scattering of photons by matter, meaning that there is an exchange of energy and a change in the light's direction. The discovery of this finding is used heavily by chemists and physicists to gain information about materials for a variety of purposes. This discovery also gave C.V. Raman the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. In his honour, the day is celebrated as National Science Day. People who are keen into the field have shared C.V.Raman's quotes, images and messages for National Science Day. #RamanEffect, #CVRaman and #NationalScienceDay are thus trending on Twitter. National Science Day 2020 Quotes: Send These Science Day Messages via WhatsApp and Facebook to Mark the Discovery of the Raman Effect.

Every year there is a specific theme to the celebration of National Science Day. This year's National Science Day 2020 theme is "Women in Science." Another objective of marking this day is to highlight the importance and promote the field of science. On this National Science Day, people are sharing his photos, messages and quotes of C. V. Raman. We have compiled a few tweets that are trending this morning. National Science Day 2020: From Indira Hinduja to Sunetra Gupta, Five Indian Women Achievers in Science.

Check Some Tweets on National Science Day:

Remembering Sir C.V. Raman

Tributes to Sir C.V. Raman

My tributes to a great Indian scientist, first Nobel laureate from Asia, in Physics, Sir C.V. Raman. Recognising his contribution in the field of physics, the discovery of scattering of light, today, 28th February is celebrated as ‘National Science Day’ across the nation. pic.twitter.com/iG079IfO4Z — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 28, 2020

Remembering the great Indian physicist, Bharat Ratna Sir C V Raman and his contributions on #NationalScienceDay today. pic.twitter.com/yI06AECTIO — Chetan Vashishtha (@ConnectChetan) February 28, 2020

Appreciating Sir C.V. Raman's Dedication

My Tributes to Nobel laureate, Bharat Ratna Dr. C. V. Raman on #NationalScienceDay .On this day Remembering the dedication, determination and untiring efforts of our scientists. They are Nation’s pride#NationalScienceDay2020 pic.twitter.com/3qLjyGKzIc — Balasubrahmanyam (@balakamarsu) February 28, 2020

Recognising Contributions of C.V. Raman

My tributes to a great Indian scientist, first Nobel laureate from Asia, in Physics, Sir C.V. Raman. Recognising his contribution in the field of physics, the discovery of scattering of light, today, 28th February is celebrated as ‘National Science Day’ across the nation. pic.twitter.com/iG079IfO4Z — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 28, 2020

Sharing Quotes

Greetings to all Scientists

From secrets of the universe to ancient monuments, the world around us can be unraveled & understood best by science. On #NationalScienceDay, greetings to all the scientists and science enthusiasts in their quest to invent, innovate and contribute towards nation-building. pic.twitter.com/mIdcSwrB0y — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) February 28, 2020

This day is celebrated in several schools and colleges where the importance of science, discoveries, theories and innovations are discussed. This year's theme concentrates on honouring women scientists. If you are a scientist or work in the field, we too wish you a very Happy National Science Day.