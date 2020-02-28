National Science Day 2020 Quotes: Send These Science Day Messages via WhatsApp and Facebook to Mark the Discovery of the Raman Effect

Science quotes for Science Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is National Science Day today, February 28, 2020. The day is celebrated in India annually to mark the discovery of the Raman effect by Indian physicist Sir C.V. Raman on February 28, 1928. For his discovery, Sir C.V. Raman was awarded Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. It is a historic day for the citizens of India as his discovery led to many developments in the field of science. On the occasion of National Science Day 2020, we have accumulated a few quotes said by remarkable scientists including CV Raman. You can send across these science quotes and images to science enthusiasts and mark the importance of this day. You can send these quotes as WhatsApp messages or share them on Facebook as well. Thoughtful Sayings That Promote Role of Scientific Innovations in Society.

The first National Science Day was celebrated on February 28, 1987. The aim of this observance is to propagate the importance of science and its application Each year there are different events held to celebrate the National Science Day depending on the theme of the day. This year's theme for National Science Day is "Women in Science". Women scientists who have worked hard in the field and made a significant contribution will be presented with awards by President Ram Nath Kovind. As the day talks about the advancements of science and how it plays an important role in everyday life, we too have made a collection of Science Day quotes and images with saying of imminent scientists.

Quote reads: "In the History of Science, We Often Find That the Study of Some Natural Phenomenon Has Been the Starting Point in the Development of a New Branch of Knowledge." - C. V. Raman

Quote reads: "Two Things Are Infinite: The Universe and Human Stupidity; and I’m Not Sure About the Universe." - Albert Einstein

Quote reads: "It Stands to the Everlasting Credit of Science That by Acting on the Human Mind It Has Overcome Man’s Insecurity Before Himself and Before Nature." Albert Einstein

Quote reads: "There Is No Law Except the Law That There Is No Law." - John Archibald Wheeler

Quote reads: "If You Believe in Science, Like I Do, You Believe That There Are Certain Laws That Are Always Obeyed." - Stephen Hawking

You can download these quotes and images for free and send them to your friends, those who are keenly interested in scientific inventions and developments. The subject definitely plays a role in logic and reasoning and gives answers to many problems through theories, formulas and laws.