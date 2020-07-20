While netizens were still enjoying funny memes and jokes about Kanye running for president for the year 2020, things took a serious turn on Kanye's first presidential rally in South Carolina where he broke down while talking about Harriet Tubman and abortions. Talking about what is being claimed to be a bipolar episode, the Kardashians said that they were "seriously concerned and upset" over Kanye West’s presidential rally meltdown, as per TMZ. Social media is flooded with concerned tweets and messages talking about how Kanye currently needs help from professionals. Loved ones worried about Kanye's mental health are urging him to seek help.

It was only on the Fourth of July that Kanye declared he was running for president. Soon people began talking about it many also made memes about Kim Kardashian as the first lady but soon his interview to Forbes containing controversial views about vaccinations and abortion went viral, leaving people miffed with him. And now this meltdown in his very first presidential campaign has people worried for him.

The rapper has earlier spoken his bipolar diagnosis publicly and this episode with the father-of-four, while he was wearing a bulletproof vest with 2020 shaved on his head, has created a stir on social media. He made shocking revealations where he said that his wife Kim Kardashian almost aborted their first child, North. He further said, "My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West without my mom".

West soon started crying hysterically and revealed his discussions during Kim's first pregnancy. He said, “She had the pills in her hand. My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I'm a rapper. And she said I'm pregnant. She was crying. My screen went black and white. And God said, 'if you f*** with my vision, I’m going to f*** with yours.' And I called my girlfriend and said we're going to have this child." "I almost killed my daughter," said Kanye with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

I really wish local reporters would stop showing up to #Kanye2020 Campaign events. I'm not a psychiatrist but Kanye looks like a man in a great deal of pain and he's literally in tears right now. It's sad — Jason Johnson (@DrJasonJohnson) July 19, 2020

Kanye Needs Help

It is clear that Kanye needs some serious help & his breakdown is disturbing. However, the anti-abortion views he espouses through his tears are also very disturbing. His views are problematic and dangerous. We can want him to get help & not be anti-women.pic.twitter.com/BNFVsov1IE — BlackWomenViews (@blackwomenviews) July 19, 2020

People Are Concerned

Kanye’s team doesn’t care about his mental health and he’s crying for help. KIMMMMM HELP YOUR MANN #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/ETlLYKO1Rt — Podcast Link in Bio (@Yaboikerr) July 20, 2020

"Unstable"

TMZ reported that this deeply personal revelation during the rally "shocked the family beyond words". Kanye must have known he had overstepped the line, though, as he said that Kim might divorce him for his comments, but that if she did split with him, he would thank her for having North. He also pledged that parents would receive a financial boost - saying that everyone with a baby should automatically receive a million dollars. Kanye added that marijuana should be available for free.

