New York, September 26: A bizarre case of prank gone wrong has landed a South Carolina teaching assistant behind bars after he allegedly caused significant health issues and tens of thousands of dollars in damages to school property. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the arrest of Alexander Lewis, 32, a teaching assistant at West Florence High School, for repeatedly using a foul-smelling “fart spray” inside the building between August 25 and September 19.

Authorities said Lewis intentionally sprayed a chemical product designed to mimic fecal odour, leading to widespread disruption at the school. Students and staff began experiencing respiratory discomfort, coughing, and nausea, prompting multiple complaints to administrators. Parents also reported that some children stayed home to avoid exposure to the unbearable stench. ‘Too Fat to Sit’: US Woman Charged With Child Abuse After Brutal In-Flight Attack on Boy Who Called Her ‘Miss Piggy’ During Return From Disney World Trip.

The smell was so persistent that school officials initially suspected a serious problem. They conducted extensive inspections of gas and propane lines and even tested indoor air quality, but no source was identified. In the process, an inspection of the air conditioning system revealed damages that cost the school district more than USD 55,000 (INR 47.8 lakh) to repair. Influencer Christine Connell Blames Boyfriend’s Fart for 7-Year Sinus Infection, Says ‘It Was the Worst Smell of My Life’ (Watch Video).

One student described the ordeal to ABC 5 News: “Every time I go to my second block class, I walk up the stairwell and immediately, teachers are covering their noses and mouths, coughing because of the smell.”

Investigators have not disclosed exactly how Lewis was identified as the culprit but confirmed he faces charges of disturbing schools as a non-student and malicious injury to property over USD 10,000. Authorities have also warned that additional charges could follow as the probe continues.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office condemned the act as irresponsible and harmful, stressing that such behaviour, far from being a harmless prank, created serious health risks and costly damage.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

