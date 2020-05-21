New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's Four-Day Work Week Suggestion to Boost Tourism Industry Post COVID-19 Has People Wanting to Move to NZ, Check Tweets

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The COVID-19 crisis has severely affected world economies. While each country is planning its way out of this crisis, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has suggested a four-day working week. The idea is to encourage more domestic tourism and thus help the country's economy post the coronavirus crisis. In an informal Facebook live session, Ardern asked the employers in the country if they are ready to so do. Soon enough, the 4-day work week policy was trending all over social media and people seem to be more than welcome to accept it. Although some questioned if it would mean a reduced pay, more people are willing to make a move to New Zealand.

Ardern said that flexible working hours and more holidays will encourage domestic tourism, as the borders still remain close for foreigners. She said, "I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country." People on social media are excited about the concept, some wanting their countries to implement it too. Others questioned if the working hours would increase or would it affect their pay. Microsoft Tests 4-Day Working Week in Japan, Finds Instant Success as Productivity Jumps by 40%.

Check Some Reactions on New Zealand's 4-Day Work Week:

Make it The New Normal!

Can new normal be 4 day work week pls? — Azeem (@azeentey) May 20, 2020

Perfect Time to Implement This

As companies attempt to return to normal now is the perfect time to implement the 4 day work week. — ADM87 (@adm87) May 21, 2020

3 Cheers For 4 Day Week!

3 Cheers for the 4 day week..... hip-hip 👏👏👏 https://t.co/yG4vkQe6Pq — Edwin Dinsdale (@EdwinDinsdale) May 21, 2020

How Many Hours?

How many hours per day, though? Are they doing 10 hours to hit the 40 for full time employment? — Armored Chocobo (@ArmoredChocobo) May 21, 2020

Ready For the Long Weekend Already

Uffff so ready for my extra long weekend. 🙌 #4dayworkweek — Iris (@littlemsiris) May 18, 2020

Happy and Refreshing Idea

Go @JacindaArdern and NZ! People who are refreshed, rejunvenated and happy are more productive and creative. They would also spend more on that extra day off and even start another small business, therefore good for the economy! #4dayworkweek #innovationchallenge #covid19 https://t.co/i8UaWTDIjI — Anna Reeves (@AnnaKReeves) May 21, 2020

Move to NZ!

How and when can I move to New Zealand, @jacindaardern? — ث (@thepennygrinder) May 20, 2020

Maybe I should move to New Zealand. That country seems to have its shit together. — steve-o (@freerange_steve) May 21, 2020

Need to Move

I need to move to New Zealand https://t.co/G2PktHErNH — TBI🇯🇲 (@normaican) May 21, 2020

Happier Place to Live

can I move to New Zealand? Seems like such a happier place to live — linlin (@BASEDQUEEN) May 21, 2020

Make a Move

Might mess around and move to New Zealand https://t.co/CWgjHbLls6 — 🙃 (@KaylaDunphy) May 21, 2020

Clearly, more people are thinking of shifting to New Zealand right after this update. Well, who would not love a four-day week? Although the suggestion is made, it remains to be seen if the country actually implements it.