New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's Four-Day Work Week Suggestion to Boost Tourism Industry Post COVID-19 Has People Wanting to Move to NZ, Check Tweets
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

The COVID-19 crisis has severely affected world economies. While each country is planning its way out of this crisis, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern has suggested a four-day working week. The idea is to encourage more domestic tourism and thus help the country's economy post the coronavirus crisis. In an informal Facebook live session, Ardern asked the employers in the country if they are ready to so do. Soon enough, the 4-day work week policy was trending all over social media and people seem to be more than welcome to accept it. Although some questioned if it would mean a reduced pay, more people are willing to make a move to New Zealand.

Ardern said that flexible working hours and more holidays will encourage domestic tourism, as the borders still remain close for foreigners. She said, "I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country." People on social media are excited about the concept, some wanting their countries to implement it too. Others questioned if the working hours would increase or would it affect their pay. Microsoft Tests 4-Day Working Week in Japan, Finds Instant Success as Productivity Jumps by 40%.

Clearly, more people are thinking of shifting to New Zealand right after this update. Well, who would not love a four-day week? Although the suggestion is made, it remains to be seen if the country actually implements it.