New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Suggests Four-Day Work Week to Boost Country's Tourism Industry After COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Wellington, May 21: To rebuild the country's tourism industry after the novel coronavirus outbreak, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern suggested employers the idea of four days working week. Addressing the nation in an informal Facebook live session, Ardern said that shorter work week will add more holidays that will encourage domestic tourism as the country's border are closed due to pandemic. New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Turned Away by Wellington Cafe Due to Lack of Seating Space as Country Reopens After Lockdown.

"I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day week. Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. There are lots of things we've learnt about COVID and just that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that," Ardern said.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Suggests Four-Day Work Week:

“I’d really encourage people to think about that if you’re an employer and in a position to do so. To think about if that’s something that would work for your workplace because it certainly would help tourism all around the country,” she added.

The Prime Minister made the remark after a visit to Rotorua, one of the country's popular tourist hubs. She said that many of the Kiwis would travel domestically if they had flexibility in their work lives. New Zealand's tourist markets are heavily affected due to COVID-19 pandemic, with borders remaining closed for the other nations.