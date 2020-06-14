Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

New Zealand's Sex Education Ad Features Adult Porn Stars Talking to a Mother About Child Watching Porn Videos Online Has Impressed Netizens (Watch Video)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 04:04 PM IST
A+
A-
New Zealand's Sex Education Ad Features Adult Porn Stars Talking to a Mother About Child Watching Porn Videos Online Has Impressed Netizens (Watch Video)
NZ ad on sex education (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

New Zealand government is currently earning all praises from around the world for their successful fight against the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus. And now there is another reason to add, their recent ad on sex education which features two adult porn stars. The advertisement is a part of Keep It Real Online series which address the concerns of online bullying, inappropriate content and pornography. The latest ad on pornography shows two porn stars talking to a kid's mother and explaining to her what perception the child may be getting after watching XXX videos online. It's innovative and people are impressed! Guy Accidentally Masturbates on Zoom Call During Office Meeting? Pornhub Ad on Masturbation Day is Going Viral as Zoom Fails on Social Media.

The aim of this current ad of the government is to encourage parents to talk to children about porn and how it does not show the exact reality. It also highlights the topic of consent and respect in a relationship. The way they have executed it by using adult pornstars as the main protagonists having the same conversation with a mother is brilliant and impressed people online. People are loving the Kiwis way of thinking and effectively giving out a message. Competition to Durex? You Will Never Guess What This Erotic Video Ad is About, Watch it Till You Reach Climax!

Watch The Video of The Ad Here:

The video was also shared on Twitter where it has got more than 2.8 million views and over 22,000 retweets. Check some of the reactions to this ad.

The Mother's Reaction 

So Good

Hilarious Yet Conveys a Message

Perfect

Most Useful Sex Ed Ad

Effective

Most people have just one word to say, "Amazing!" Also, as someone pointed out, the mother's reaction also plays a key role in the understanding of sex education. Although she is shocked, she doesn't get angry but agrees that she needs to talk to her child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 04:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
adult porn star New Zealand New Zealand government online porn Porn star porn stars Porn Video Porn Videos sex education sex education ad XXX porn videos XXX video XXX videos
You might also like
Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29
Cricket

Lockie Ferguson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the New Zealand Pacer As He Turns 29
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
New XXX Queen Renee Gracie Has an Unusual Emoji at The End of Her Instagram Handle! Here's What You're Missing out From the Hot Porn Star's Social Media amid Sexy Pics & Videos
Viral

New XXX Queen Renee Gracie Has an Unusual Emoji at The End of Her Instagram Handle! Here's What You're Missing out From the Hot Porn Star's Social Media amid Sexy Pics & Videos
Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in a Saucy Snap as the XXX Diva Is Done with Her Hot Photos Getting Deleted on Instagram!
Lifestyle

Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunts Sexy Cleavage in a Saucy Snap as the XXX Diva Is Done with Her Hot Photos Getting Deleted on Instagram!
Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Martin Guptill's Dismissal Video Where He Bamboozled Kiwi Batsman With a Beauty, Captions It 'This Feeling'!
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Martin Guptill's Dismissal Video Where He Bamboozled Kiwi Batsman With a Beauty, Captions It 'This Feeling'!
Porn Star Renee Gracie Gets Her HOT Pics 'Reported by Haters' on Instagram! New XXX Queen Gives Tips for Getting Started on OnlyFans in Response
Viral

Porn Star Renee Gracie Gets Her HOT Pics 'Reported by Haters' on Instagram! New XXX Queen Gives Tips for Getting Started on OnlyFans in Response
Pornhub to Shut Down? One Million People Sign Petition for the XXX Website to Be Taken Down For Hosting Alleged Sex Trafficking and Child Rape Videos
Viral

Pornhub to Shut Down? One Million People Sign Petition for the XXX Website to Be Taken Down For Hosting Alleged Sex Trafficking and Child Rape Videos
Renee Gracie Topless Photos: Newly Become XXX Porn Star, Former Aussie Racing Driver Draws Attention With Sultry Hot Semi-Naked Pics!
Lifestyle

Renee Gracie Topless Photos: Newly Become XXX Porn Star, Former Aussie Racing Driver Draws Attention With Sultry Hot Semi-Naked Pics!
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement