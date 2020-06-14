New Zealand's Sex Education Ad Features Adult Porn Stars Talking to a Mother About Child Watching Porn Videos Online Has Impressed Netizens (Watch Video)

New Zealand government is currently earning all praises from around the world for their successful fight against the deadly pandemic of Coronavirus. And now there is another reason to add, their recent ad on sex education which features two adult porn stars. The advertisement is a part of Keep It Real Online series which address the concerns of online bullying, inappropriate content and pornography. The latest ad on pornography shows two porn stars talking to a kid's mother and explaining to her what perception the child may be getting after watching XXX videos online. It's innovative and people are impressed! Guy Accidentally Masturbates on Zoom Call During Office Meeting? Pornhub Ad on Masturbation Day is Going Viral as Zoom Fails on Social Media.

The aim of this current ad of the government is to encourage parents to talk to children about porn and how it does not show the exact reality. It also highlights the topic of consent and respect in a relationship. The way they have executed it by using adult pornstars as the main protagonists having the same conversation with a mother is brilliant and impressed people online. People are loving the Kiwis way of thinking and effectively giving out a message. Competition to Durex? You Will Never Guess What This Erotic Video Ad is About, Watch it Till You Reach Climax!

Watch The Video of The Ad Here:

The video was also shared on Twitter where it has got more than 2.8 million views and over 22,000 retweets. Check some of the reactions to this ad.

I just love the mothers reaction here. She don't scream, she don't get angry. She knows her kid is growing up, gets curious. He just needs education. That is all. — The Hollow Ten (@Tnecwin) June 12, 2020

Oh my... This is such a good ad. — Rindi (@cthwnd) June 13, 2020

This is hilarious but informative though — Senior Mgbeke ☺️ (@_chiomasylvia) June 13, 2020

This is perfection on many levels. Love it — TheeCannabish (@HillyBlaze) June 13, 2020

the most useful sex-ed yet. Whoever was responsible for this ad should be congratulated. — Solgrayne the Swamp Creature (@solgrayne) June 13, 2020

AWESOME! Great message, nice talk of consent, and effective. — Kat Morgan (@ktkm) June 14, 2020

Most people have just one word to say, "Amazing!" Also, as someone pointed out, the mother's reaction also plays a key role in the understanding of sex education. Although she is shocked, she doesn't get angry but agrees that she needs to talk to her child.

