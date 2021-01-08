A lot of events, tournaments and festival celebrations have been severely impacted in the months of the coronavirus pandemic, but Mexico's annual nudist festival will be an exception. Called the Festival Nudista Zipolite, this nudist gathering is said to go ahead as planned, despite fears of COVID-19 spread. Although, visitors will have to wear a mask at all times, even if they are not wearing clothes. With the detection of new strain of coronavirus, several countries have imposed strict measures and lockdowns to avoid the fast-spreading variant. However, as much as 8,000 nudists could be still attending this annual festival towards the end of January.

Posters for Festival Nudista Zipolite are already being shared online. This time the festival will begin from January 29 and go on till February 1. It will be held on Zipolite on the southern coast of Mexico in the state of Oaxaca. The festival is organised since the year 2016 by Federación Nudista de México. As per a report, the town has agreed to carry on with the festival as long as the necessary health protocols are followed. Back in August, about 100 nudists had tested positive at a naturist resort in France.

Check Zipolite 2021 Announcement:

One of their promotional message reads, "If you have airline and hotel reservations, bring your masks and sanitising items with you or if you still don't have reservations, we invite you to stay home." Organising this festival is looked as a way of recouping some money since during the lockdown, survival has been difficult. With people arriving here in thousands, this is a chance for the locals to recur those losses. Visitors will have to follow the health protocols, take sanitary measures and avoid crowds on the beach.

