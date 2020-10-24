The year of 2020 has seen so many unforeseen events that several people turned back to pages of history to find if there were any predictions. After every major event people tried to find some prophetic references. As another major event of US Presidential Elections 2020 is around the corner, people believe that Nostradamus may have pointed to Donald Trump's victory. Nostradamus, the French astrologer and seer is said to have written things of the future in his book Les Propheties. Now some people on the internet believe that some lines from this book suggest Donald Trump returning to the White House in US President Elections 2020 defeating Joe Biden. US Elections 2020 FAQs: Who is Winning The Election? State-Wise Prediction Map and 'Jo Jorgensen' Among Top Queries on Google.

Nostradamus' book has garnered keen interest of everyone ever since the world saw the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic as people searched for 'End of Days Book'. Now some have referenced the lines from Les Propheties which talk of a 'trumpet' causing 'Byzantium to change its laws' to Donald Trump returning as the US President. We bring you the exact lines so you can decide for yourself if it actually talks about Trump's victory. Fact Check: Nostradamus' Theory About Coronavirus Prediction is False, Know Truth About The Viral Image.

Check the lines below:

"The false trumpet concealing madness, "Will cause Byzantium to change its laws. "From Egypt there will go forth a man who wants "The edict withdrawn, changing money and standards." Now do they connect to Trump's victory? Maybe not or may be they do? Critics says these are nothing but cryptic lines and have nothing to do with Donald Trump or his win. As per the poll tracker, Joe Biden, the Democratic Party candidate is leading against President Donald Trump. So it remains to be seen what exactly is the result. The US Presidential Elections 2020 will take place on November 3 and the results will follow within a week.

