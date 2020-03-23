Fact Check: Nostradamus' Theory About Coronavirus Prediction is False, Know Truth About The Viral Image

Nostradamus theory on Coronavirus prediction (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The pandemic of Coronavirus which began in China has now spread around the world with over three lakh plus infected people. The COVID-19 has cast a medical emergency situation globally as there comes no definite cure to this deadly flu. Amidst all the rising numbers, there are also a lot of fake reports and conspiracy theories doing rounds on the internet. An image is going viral on social media which claims Nostradamus predicted the outbreak of Coronavirus. The French astrologer is best known for his book Les Prophéties, a collection of 942 poetic verses that allegedly predict future events. However, the current image doing the rounds on social media is fake, more likely an edited meme. Did Dean Koontz's 'The Eyes of Darkness' and Sylvia Browne's 'End of Days' Predict The COVID-19 Outbreak? What's The Truth About This Pandemic? Know All About Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories.

A photo of Nostradamus has a text that reads, "There will be a twin year (2020) from which will arise a queen (corona) who will come from the east (China) and who will spread a plague (virus) in the darkness of night, on a country with 7 hills (Italy) and will transform the twilight of men into dust (death), to destroy and ruin the world. It will be the end of the world economy as you know it. This picture is being circulated on social media sites and people are believing what is said. However, hoax buster site Snopes, confirmed that there is no such reference in his book Les Prophéties.

Check the Tweet Here:

Now Nostradamus is also said to have known about the #Coronavirus ? pic.twitter.com/oCf0VTPxC1 — Sabena Siddiqi (@sabena_siddiqi) March 19, 2020

As reported by Snopes, in the whole of his book, there was not a mention of any prophecy related to the year 2020. So the above image is more likely an edited image which was spread on the internet to cause panic and fear.

A lot of such theories from books have been shared online. People are sharing Dean Koontz' The Eyes of Darkness and Slyvia Browne's End of Days as also the books that predicted Coronavirus. However, all of these are just fictional references which people are now relating to reality.

Fact check