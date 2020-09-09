A rare white buffalo calf has been born among the native tribes in Montana. The female was born in June at Bitterroot Valley Bison Ranch in Missoula. It has been named The Creator's White Buffalo Maiden. According to researchers, only one in a million buffalo calves are born white and many even lose their snowy colour as they grow. Some tribal members believe that White Buffalo Maiden has great cultural significance while others say it represents the strife that has affected our nation. Rare and Ancient ‘Singing’ Dog of New Guinea Thought to Be Extinct in Wild for 50 Years Now Found.

Some believe that its arrival means, women should take more leadership roles in tribal affairs. Celebrating its arrival around 30 people from Montana's seven main tribes gathered in Lol on August 29. Glenn Gopher, who conducted the ceremony, told the Great Falls Tribune, "I think the reason the Creator sent this calf here is because of all the injustice that's been done. Our country is in serious chaos. We have this virus and we have racial injustice. Our world is corrupt." The buffalo is also a symbol of hope. He said the group prayed 'for peace and harmony for all of mankind.'

The 300-acre Bitterroot Valley ranch has 90 cows and eight bulls. Jimmy St Goddard, a member of the Blackfeet Nation took to Facebook saying that his people had been waiting for this sacred arrival for 900 years. He added, "For 40,000 years the Creator has used the buffalo to provide the indigenous [with] sacred messages and prophecies." 100-Year-Old Galapagos Tortoise Diego Who Had So Much Sex And Saved His Species From Extinction Will Now Retire.

Meet White Buffalo!

Sacred White Buffalo Calf Maiden:

The National Buffalo Association sees the birth of a white buffalo calf at one in every 10 million births, while the Montana Historical Society says its closer to one in every five million. The colour white buffalo may be a result of albinism due to the absence of pigment or a genetic condition that causes a calf to be born white but turn brown within a year or two. In 1993, a blue-eyed white buffalo named Big Medicine was born on Montana's Flathead Indian Reservation. His arrival was celebrated as they saw it as a symbol of their efforts to recover the declining buffalo population.

