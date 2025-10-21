Gwalior, October 21: In a disturbing incident, a 21-year-old woman died by suicide after consuming acid to escape dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Vimlesh Baghel, a newlywed, took this step after being physically and mentally harassed for failing to bring a high-value "Murrah" buffalo demanded by her in-laws. The continuous abuse reportedly left her in despair, forcing her to end her life. Police have registered a case against her husband and four family members, all of whom are currently absconding.

Her in-laws, identified as father-in-law Imrat Baghel, mother-in-law Vidya Bai, brother-in-law Harisingh, and sister-in-law Bhavana Baghel, allegedly subjected Vimlesh to relentless abuse over the dowry demand, reported Times of India. The harassment reportedly began soon after her marriage to Dinesh Baghel on January 31, 2024, with the family pressuring her to provide a Murrah buffalo valued at around INR 2 lakh for their dairy business. Vimlesh’s relatives said she endured daily beatings and emotional torment, leaving her distressed and isolated. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 24 Transgenders Attempt Mass Suicide by Consuming Phenyl in Indore, Demand Arrest of Accused in Rape Case (Watch Videos).

As per the Times of India report, on September 20, the abuse escalated, prompting Vimlesh to take the drastic step of consuming acid the following day. She was rushed to a local hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her family expressed shock and grief, stating that she had repeatedly reached out to them in tears but had been too scared to file an official complaint against her in-laws. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 2 Accused of Kidnapping 6-Year-Old Boy Held After Brief Gunfight in Morena District.

Police registered an FIR on October 17 against Dinesh Baghel and his four family members under charges of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. All five accused remain absconding, and authorities are actively searching for them.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

