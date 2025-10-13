Indigenous Peoples' Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on the second Monday of October to honour the contributions of Indigenous American peoples (Native Americans). It is an official city and state holiday in various localities across the US that commemorates the histories and cultures of the Native Americans. This year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13. The day began as a counter-celebration held on the same day as the U.S. federal holiday of Columbus Day, which honours Italian explorer Christopher Columbus. In this article, let’s know more about Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2025 date and the significance related to this annual event. Indigenous Peoples’ Day Quotes and Images for Free Download Online: Send Slogans, Messages, HD Wallpapers and Greetings To Honour the Indigenous People.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2025 Date

Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2025 falls on Monday, October 13.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day 2025 History

In 1977, it was the International Conference on Discrimination Against Indigenous Populations in the Americas, sponsored by the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, that began to discuss replacing Columbus Day in the Americas with a celebration to be known as Indigenous Peoples Day. In 2021, Joe Biden formally commemorated the holiday with a presidential proclamation, becoming the first U.S. president to do so, and presidential proclamations have also been issued in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Indigenous Peoples’ Day is not a recognised holiday under U.S. Federal Law.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Significance

Indigenous Peoples’ Day is an important event in the US that honours the first people who lived on the land of America and celebrates their history, culture, and traditions. The day holds great significance because it reminds us to respect Indigenous communities, learn about their contributions, and understand the challenges they have faced. It also encourages everyone to value diversity and show appreciation for the rich heritage of Native peoples.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).