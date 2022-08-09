Search engines and social media platforms are flooded with keywords such as ‘Liverpool Concert Square sex video,’ ‘Liverpool Concert Square Girl Video,’ ‘Liverpool Concert Square Video’ the past week. And the reason is a couple who were caught engaging in sexual activity on camera at Liverpool Concert Square. The explicit video captured a man standing against the wall while the woman performed oral sex on him by squatting down in front of him. All this was done in full public view of the hundreds of bystanders. This incident sparked massive furore both offline and online and with people condemning the act. The NSFW video has gone viral, but we warn the viewers that this is graphic.

The pair was identified to be 35-year-old Kelly Cousins from Bootle, Merseyside and 23-year-old Joe Firby, from Gateshead. The woman was first identified while the search for her male partner was on, however, on August 8, he was arrested in the Gateshead area by Northumbria Police. They will be produced before the magistrate next month.

NSFW Warning: Liverpool Concert Square Sex Video

Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson was quoted saying, "I am extremely shocked and concerned at videos circulating showing acts of indecent exposure and sexual activity in our city. This isn’t amusing – it’s disturbing, damaging and an illegal act."

