The year 2020 has taught us to do a lot of things differently. One of them being celebrating festivals. A year ridden by the COVID-19, the situation is still grim in parts of the world. In the new normal of maintaining social distance, staying in lockdown to stay safe, people rung in their Christmas celebrations. Pictures of their unique COVID-19 themed Christmas trees were shared online. Otherwise a time to come home, family reunions, get togethers, feasts and New Year Eve parties, this time families got together on video conferencing calls. And among them were some funny instances. In what could be described as "Peak 2020" people are sharing how their Christmas celebrations this year were rather much different. Some have shared funny pictures of their family calls on the day of Christmas.

This time because of the travel restrictions, a lot of people bonded with virtual celebrations. As people got used to Zoom meetings as a way of family get together, there is also a growing search for Happy Holidays Zoom backgrounds online. Some people did use them to add to their celebrations online. One family got made a cardboard cut out of their family member missing from the celebration. Besides, parents or elders with technology can be funny sometimes and people have shared it online. Be it FaceTime calls, or sleeping during celebrations, Zoom backgrounds or socially-distanced photos, Christmas 2020 was too unique for many.

Check How Christmas 2020 Celebrations Took Place Differently:

Cardboard Cut Outs in Attendance

MY FAMILY MADE A LIFESIZE CARDBOARD CUTOUT OF ME COS I COULDNT COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS pic.twitter.com/viZA2VBH5t — Dr Grace Hallinan (@GraceHallinan) December 25, 2020

So Adorable!

Couldn't get grandma in focus for the physically distanced covid Christmas photo but just take my word for it that she is absolutely adorable pic.twitter.com/LXlxoTFAOu — Huff (@ThaMagicDragon) December 25, 2020

An Absurd Time for Celebrations

Please enjoy this bizarre Christmas portrait of my parents. Shot by @LY_Beach through a window and reflecting both a neighbor’s house and the supreme absurdity of these Covid times. #WashYourHands #WearAMask #HappyHolidays pic.twitter.com/rr3tuVdOfW — S.L. WEAR A MASK Beach (@SLBeachMD) December 25, 2020

Family Time on Zoom

This is Christmas with family on Zoom. We are healthy and safe. Not great but it’s the right thing to do. pic.twitter.com/4TvWAjERw7 — Black Lives Still Matter (@tjzmommy) December 25, 2020

Self-Isolating Christmas Movie Watch

What a way to spend Christmas day. Self isolating and on facetime with both of us watching the vicar of dibley. Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/yNeoWi7pKx — Charlotte 🌸 (@Ch4r10tt399) December 25, 2020

Some Slept During The Movies

Welp, my dad just fell asleep during our Zoom Christmas.😂😴 I think when you’re 88, you can fall asleep anywhere and whenever you wish. Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/HBLpIYa0C8 — Melody speaks gif fluently (@UnpaintedMelody) December 25, 2020

Not the Only One

Yup! My dad fell asleep during our DIE HARD movie night. 😆 pic.twitter.com/vtmu1ZsOuc — Monique Madrid (@moniquemadrid) December 26, 2020

Merry Christmas Mom!

In case you’re curious how the family zoom call is going. “Merry Christmas” is my mom pic.twitter.com/xu15Z3c4ZQ — Imani Barbarin, MAGC | Crutches&Spice ♿️ (@Imani_Barbarin) December 25, 2020

Video Calls With Moms Be Like...

A Christmas FaceTime call with my mother in 3 parts. pic.twitter.com/zqoLL2LESG — Phil (@CelticWombat) December 25, 2020

It's Time for Zoom Backgrounds

Why my mom put on a background for the family Christmas zoom call? pic.twitter.com/Ad8L6OsYpw — Glizzy McGuire (@John_Stracener) December 25, 2020

While these celebrations do convey the sadness of not being able to spend the holidays together, it also shows the important aspect of staying safe wherever they are. Christmas 2020 celebrations are different for everyone, but we love how family members have ensured to spend time together through it all. May we all meet our loved ones soon and have a great celebration of it all!

