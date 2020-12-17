Happy Christmas and New Year 2021 in advance! In barely a week, we will have the celebrations of Christmas 2020 in full swing and preparations have already begun. But amid dealing with a pandemic, most celebrations will have to go virtual this time. In this year, we learnt working from home and taking lessons over video conferencing. Zoom parties have begun quiet common now, be it weddings or festivals. And to add on the festive bling to your virtual celebrations, the video calling app Zoom allows you to keep a custom background for your appearance. So people specifically look for free holiday season images and wallpapers for their Zoom background. "Holiday virtual backgrounds for Zoom", "Christmas zoom backgrounds", "Holiday season virtual backgrounds" are some of the search queries on Google. So look no further, as we bring you a beautiful collection of Holiday virtual backgrounds for Zoom, holiday season images, New year 2021 wallpapers for free download.

This time, people may be hosting their Christmas games like Secret Santa virtually. You can also get together with your extended family and cousins over video calling for the festive celebrations. Zoom calls have become so popular over this one year, be it for attending classes or attending weddings. To be a part of the celebrations, you can dress up in the special clothes, but also change your appearance of background on these calls. So there is a special search for free Zoom backgrounds. With the holiday season rounding up, there are more searches for holiday season zoom backgrounds, holiday season images and wallpapers for zoom, Christmas 2020 zoom wallpapers and so on. Scroll on to find the best collection of holiday season 2020 zoom wallpapers for virtual celebrations.

Christmas Zoom Background

(Photo Credits: Pixabay)

2021 Party Zoom Background Image

2021 Virtual Background for Zoom (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Holiday Virtual Background for Zoom

Holiday Virtual Background for Zoom (Photo Credits: Pexels)

New Year Party Zoom Wallpapers

New Year Virtual Background for Zoom (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Family Gathering Zoom Background

Holiday Background for Zoom (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Virtual Zoom Backgrounds

Holiday Virtual Christmas for Zoom (Photo Credits: Pexels)

You can download all the above images for free and set up them as your backgrounds while you are on a call with family, friends or colleagues. All you have to do is go to your account settings and select the change background option. Select your favourite image and you are good to go! Wishing you all virtual Merry Christmas 2020!

