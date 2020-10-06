The name of an extremist-right group Proud Boys has now been hijacked with stories of love by members of the gay community. #ProudBoys is trending on Twitter since the weekend as gay men are posting pictures with their partners and sharing the love online. The Proud Boys hashtag in reference to a far-right group was in news after President Trump's statements in his presidential debate last week. The US president refused to condemn the white supremacists but asked the Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by." But the group's name has now been a place to see wonderful stories and photos celebrating gay love. #ProudBoys is now filled with photos and messages of love and pride.

Trump and Biden clashed over the issue of race in America in the first presidential debate wherein the Republican leader hesitated to condemn white supremacists. He mentioned of the Proud Boys group, that has been designated as a hate group by the nonprofit legal advocacy organisation, Southern Poverty Law Centre. The group aside, members of LGBTQ community are out there spreading joy and smile, sharing their stories of love and happy they are with their partners. Actor George Takei seemed to have suggested to the people to take over the hashtag with stories of gay love and it has only bloomed since then. Since the weekend, the hashtag has been inundated with photos and videos of gay men. And supporters of the LGBT movement are happy to see their timelines filled with such love. 'How it Started vs How it Ended' is The New Couple Challenge Trend That Has Partners Sharing Their Love Stories, Singles' Resort to Funny Memes and Jokes!

Check Tweets and Photos of #ProudBoys:

Married For 20 Years!

The reclaiming of #ProudBoys is wonderful. Here’s me and my husband. Together for 20 years and married for 3. Both very proud boys. pic.twitter.com/U2Dj95wpxy — Matt Dechaine 👂 (@mattdechaine) October 4, 2020

Proudly Watching Their Son Graduate

Love is Love

How Sweet!

Excited for our wedding! 6 years of growth and love. Wouldn’t have it any other way. #ProudBoys pic.twitter.com/O4SOPXPSoD — Christopher Ubiadas (@TheRealUbiadas) October 5, 2020

One Amazing Family

#ProudBoys We make one hell of a family! pic.twitter.com/LEuuubbfpF — garth lescaudron (@LescaudronGarth) October 5, 2020

Gorgeous!

41 Years and Counting!

The hashtag is full of beautiful stories proudly showing and sharing the gay love. Meanwhile, Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the extremist group Proud Boys, said he doesn't see what the men are trying to accomplish. He told to a CNN report that the group isn't homophobic so it doesn't bother them.

