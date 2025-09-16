Mumbai, September 16: A shocking incident of sexual abuse has come to light from Kerala, where a 16-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by 14 men. Cops said that the men allegedly sexually assaulted the minor boy after befriending him on a mobile app for the LGBTQ community. The police have arrested nine people, including two government employees, in connection with the incident.

According to a report in PTI, a senior police officer said that the victim was sexually assaulted over two years at his home and other places, including in Kannur and Kozhikode districts. Shockingly, the minor boy was sexually abused by 14 different men, the officer said. The alleged sex assault incident came to light when the victim's mother saw a man at their house. Kerala Shocker: Couple Arrested in Pathanamthitta for Honeytrap Assault on Youths.

14 Cases Registered Under POCSO Act

It is reported that the man ran away after seeing the victim's mother. Later, the woman asked her son, who narrated the ordeal to his mother. Soon after, the woman revealed the incident to the child line, which in turn informed the police. Based on the statement given by the victim, the police registered 14 separate cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, against the accused.

Victim Was Sexually Assaulted by the Men for Over Two years

Notably, the cases were registered in the last two days, the officer added. The senior officer also said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising a DySP and four inspectors has been constituted. The SIT will investigate eight cases related to incidents that occurred in Kasaragod district. On the other hand, the remaining six cases will be probed in Kozhikode and Kannur districts, where the boy was allegedly sexually assaulted. Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Dies by Suicide at Husband’s Home in Kasaragod; Investigation Underway.

As per police officials, the 14 accused in the alleged sexual assault case are said to be between 25 and 51 years of age. Officials further said that one of the accused is a railway employee.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

