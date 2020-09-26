These days, social media timelines are filled with love! After the trend of #CoupleChallenge which was going viral in India, there's a new one that has couples sharing their love stories. Called the 'How it Started.... How it Ended', it has people sharing the how they met or chatted up with someone who ended up to be their life partner. These are mostly stories of finding love online and how it worked out for many. As couples share their beautiful and wholesome stories, singles' are sharing memes. How it started, how it ended is the latest trend on social media which has some interesting stories of how people fell in love while others share the humour with funny memes and jokes. Couple Challenge Takes Over Social Media: Singles React With Funny Memes and Jokes as People Post Pictures With Their Partners.

One of the most viral tweets which we guess probably started this trend is of Taylor Phillips who posted a screenshot of the conversation with a guy and in the next picture one of them proposed another. The tweet has got close to 6 lakh likes, over 9,000 retweets and comments making people emotional at their happy relationship. Soon many others started sharing their stories of how they first met or the series of texts they exchanged and where they are now. Some tweets are too cute, while others are entries for singles' laughing at their ownself. The trend is similar to the #WeMetonTwitter where people share how they found their life partners over this microblogging platform.

Check Some Tweets For 'How it Started' vs 'How it Ended':

A Story That's Melting Hearts

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/6xeofetvTV — Taylor Phillips (@TaylorJPhillips) September 24, 2020

Drowned in Love!

The Joke's on 2020

How 2020 started Vs how it ended https://t.co/FxogX5LCfU — Its.onlymarie (@OnlymarieIts) September 26, 2020

Cute!

How it started vs how it ended up pic.twitter.com/FaDCPDB0Jp — Sherilyn (@dare2love2hate) September 24, 2020

Students Can Relate

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/Fi5jZFVjJE — Accountancy Problems (@AcctncyProblems) September 25, 2020

Going Strong as Single

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/ZsRHFnUoOg — pomocna atomówka ♡ (@xhibeautiful) September 25, 2020

Another Love-Filled Tweet

how it started how it ended pic.twitter.com/wKlJUySvGk — JESSIE IS BRITTANY SNOWS FRIEND (@bealefiIms) September 24, 2020

Meeting at a Show

Been seeing this How it started vs. how we ended up thing going around and it was too cute to pass up Almost 3 years later you’re now my lover and my best friend 🥰❤️ pic.twitter.com/yb1XNydJkn — romy (@lovessweetexile) September 25, 2020

Well, it is interesting to see how people have found their lovers online. Can you too recall the kind of messages you and your lover bonded over first? You too can be a part of this challenge then, meanwhile singles' the best partner is the funny memes on these.

