Purrfect! Kerala High Court Avoids 'CATastrophe' By Granting Permission to Man to Buy Cat Food After Police Denies Vehicle Pass

As people across countries are in quarantine, with no people on the streets, stray animals are suffering the most. They are the most affected as they are left for their own good. However, some people are going out of their way to help cats and dogs. In fact, some are going to courts to ensure street animals get food. After being denied vehicle pass by the police, N Prakash, a native of Maradu in Ernakulam district, approached the Kerala High Court who gave him permission to buy food for his cats. The bench also said that they were glad they could avert a "CATastrophe in the petitioner’s home". Mumbai Man Feeds Street Dogs Amid Coronavirus Lockdown.

Prakash, a retired high court employee in his plea says that he sought vehicle pass online to travel to Kadavanthra to buy 'Me-O Persian', a non-veg biscuit which is usually given to cats. During the hearing, the court asked the Prakash, whether his cats will not eat any other food. He said that his three cats at home and the cats are given 'Meo-Persian' biscuits as he is a pure vegetarian and non-vegetarian food is not cooked in his house.

Here is Kerala High Court's Judgement:

He explained that generally, one packet containing seven kg of Meo Persian biscuits is sufficient for three weeks. Although he had enough, after the lockdown the stock was exhausted. He contacted a pet hospital at Kadavanthra and got to know that Meo Persian biscuits were available there. He then submitted a request for affidavit on April 5 to go to the hospital, but it was rejected by the police. After hearing his plea, the Kerala High Court permitted him to go and buy pet food from the store.

He is asked to produce a self-declaration and a copy of the judgement at the store. The court said, "Before parting with the case, we might observe, in a lighter vein, that while we are happy to have come to the aid of the felines, in this case, we are also certain that our directions will help avert a 'CATastrophe' in the petitioner’s home". The Court also said that one should inculcate healthy respect for other living creatures and to recognise their rights also.