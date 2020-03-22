Quarantine Beard Funny Memes: People Share Pictures of Growing or Shaving Off Their Facial Hair Amid the Coronavirus Social Distancing

Quarantine beard (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The rising number of coronavirus cases around the world has forced to stay within their homes. Most people around the world are experiencing the 'Quarantine Life' as it is now being called online. People are working from home while others are just exploring ways to keep themselves busy. Amid this quarantine, now several men have decided to either grow or shave their beard off! So there are jokes and memes on Quarantine beard. Clearly, the creativity of people at home is unleashing in different ways. Some tweeting Social Distancing pick-up lines or others now joking about their beards.

In the last few days, we have seen a lot of trends from quarantine life. Some people are sharing their own routines, while others show they are miserable at home. #QuarantineandChill, #QuarantineLife are some of the trends which have all sorts of things, from movie recommendations to funny memes and jokes about working from home. Quarantine beards is one among them, with people sharing pictures about how their beards will look at the end of quarantine, while some are contemplating if they should shave it off.

Check Some Funny Tweets and Images on Quarantine Beard:

Growing a Quarantine Beard

Thinking of growing a quarantine beard. Anyone else doing something for the lock down? pic.twitter.com/Nj3TeosPSk — Jason Fischer (@JasonFischer77) March 18, 2020

Who Else?

Anyone growing a quarantine beard? — Jay Phelps (@_jayphelps) March 17, 2020

New Cut, Who Dis?

Day 7 in Quarantine: Might shave my beard off for the first time in years just so I can see someone new — tbruns (@TylerBrunson) March 21, 2020

Shaving For Fun

This quarantine got me so bored I’m just gonna shave my beard for fun — Monroy (@mmonroy24) March 22, 2020

Decide quarantine would be a good time to shave my beard for the first time in years pic.twitter.com/JqLpgUJrJR — J O E R O Y (@TheJoeRoy) March 16, 2020

And Those Who Won't Cut

my beard after the quarantine ends pic.twitter.com/17foZjqQhV — Piss Burger (@Swag_Me_Hyde) March 21, 2020

Hmm... Should I grow a big bushy quarantine beard so I can bust out of the house when it ends like Robin Williams in Jumanji? pic.twitter.com/K51DRPiPAH — Ryan Haywood (@RyanTheTwit) March 18, 2020

Eating With Long Beards

Me, with my pathetic quarantine beard arriving at whole foods pic.twitter.com/KMVA9vBigJ — Boneless Thugs-n-Harmony (@TristanMiller_9) March 21, 2020

The quarantine period is also reminding some people of No-Shave November. So those who didn't do it in November can now try it. So men, what do you plan to do with your beards in this quarantine phase? If you are, then ensure you are also taking good care of it to keep it germ-free.