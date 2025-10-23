New Delhi, October 23: Microsoft has reportedly chosen to exempt certain positions from its upcoming return-to-office mandate. It highlights a more flexible approach compared to many of its tech industry competitors. The development is said to balance employee liberty with organisational needs. As per reports, Microsoft’s HR executive, Theresa McHenry, informed employees that the company understands the distinct nature of some roles and will allow those workers the flexibility to keep working remotely.

An increasing number of tech firms are pushing employees to spend more time in the office. Dell Technologies implemented a five-day in-office schedule for its sales team over a year ago, while Amazon has also directed most of its corporate workforce to return to the office on a daily basis. OpenAI ‘Project Mercury’ May Replace Junior Bankers: Sam Altman-Run Company Hires Ex-Investment Bankers To Train Its AI To Automate Entry-Level Tasks.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Microsoft plans to exclude several sales-related positions from its upcoming return-to-office policy. In an internal memo to employees, McHenry reportedly stated,"we recognize that the nature of work differs from other parts of Microsoft." The exemption is said to apply to roles like commercial sales and solution engineering.

Recently, Google revised its Work From Anywhere (WFA) policy and introduced new limits that reduce employee flexibility. Under the updated guidelines, staff can no longer use WFA days to work from home or from other Google offices in different states or countries.

Previously, employees were allowed up to four WFA days per year from any location outside their main office. The WFA policy remains separate from Google’s hybrid schedule, which lets employees to work from home two days a week, but the new rules now restrict WFA use to locations away from home and the main office. Amazon Layoffs Coming? E-Commerce Giant May Replace Over 5,00,000 Jobs With Robots by 2033; ‘AI and Robots Will Replace All Jobs’, Elon Musk Reacts.

Last month, Microsoft reportedly informed employees in the Seattle region that beginning next spring, they will be required to work from the office three days per week. It is said to expand across other US and international locations. In recent development, McHenry added, "We are committed to flexibility where it makes sense."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bloomberg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

