SocialDistancingPickUpLines Take Over Twitter and They Are the Much-Needed Comic Relief Amid Self-Quarantining, Funny Memes Go Viral

#SocialDistancingPickUpLines Viral Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

We all are self-quarantining, in a bid to contain the deadly coronavirus which has killed thousands across the world. Social media has more or less became the best buddy for almost everyone at this time of self-isolation. We are all in this together. Nothing should be affected. We are working from home, and now we are flirting from home too! Amid the global crisis, people on Twitter are sharing their best ‘social distancing pickup lines.’ Yes, #SocialDistancingPickUpLines have taken over the microblogging site, and they are honestly, the much-needed comic relief at the time of pandemic as hilarious memes and jokes go viral. ‘Work From Home’ Continues to Trend As Netizens Share Glimpses of How Self-Quarantine Looks Like Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Finding love is anyway not easy, and at the time of the pandemic, we can only imagine the struggle. But the internet will never let that go easily. And so what if we are practising social distance, it cannot take away our right to come up with the best pickup lines. In the situation of self-quarantining, people get more creative! The netizens are active, like never before. They are using humour to deal with their increased isolation. The #SocialDistancingPickUpLines are so far the best and creative memes to find the person you want to quarantine with. Not, “Netflix and chill,” netizens cheer, “Netflix hand-gel” and “FaceTime and chill.” Women on Twitter Express Happiness with Funny Memes and Jokes During Social Distancing.

Check out the best Social Distancing Pick-Up Lines!

I saw you liked and retweeted my tweet, so this is getting pretty serious huh? #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/Txy7QRxkMJ — Levi the Totally Not Extinct Dinosaur (@levi_bullen) March 19, 2020

Stay There!

I saw you from across the bar. Stay there. #SocialDistancingPickUpLines — Sentient Bunny Suit🐰 (@SentientSuit) March 19, 2020

Creativity on Another Level!

Are you a pandemic because you’ve got my heart on lockdown #SocialDistancingPickUpLines — Vixera (@carpe_flamma) March 19, 2020

LOL!

"I'm just a girl, standing 6 feet away from a boy. Asking him to maybe move back another foot. Thanks." #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/IV7lT1Nnl3 — Hollywood Exposed (@AndstuffL) March 19, 2020

Madness!

I will stand in front of your house with my emergency radio from the 80's until you are out of quarantine, babe.#SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/dldl54DMTf — Ryan Cappo (@RyanCappo) March 19, 2020

Are You?

interested in making some weekend travel plans?#SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/wS8tnu6gOh — Brian Beard (@bbeard76) March 19, 2020

Sure You Can!

Baby, do you need toilet paper? Because I can be your Prince Charmin. #SocialDistancingPickUpLines pic.twitter.com/nk3l7rzubt — Roman Phoenix (@RomanPhoenix4) March 19, 2020

LMAO!

#SocialDistancingPickUpLines Without you my life is as empty as the supermarket shelf. 😂 pic.twitter.com/3HomeHkfxJ — Poeticgirl86 (@poeticgirl86) March 19, 2020

At present, there are over 250,000 COVID-19 cases worldwide with more than 10,400 deaths. Workplaces are encouraging employees to work from home; there are lockdowns in the countries worse affected by the virus and people are encouraged to keep a distance from others. Only humour can keep the blues away!