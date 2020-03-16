Netizens Get Creative in 'Quarantine Life' as They #QuarantineandChill Amid Coronavirus, Share Funny Memes, GIFs and Videos

Quarantine Life memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The deadly pandemic of Coronavirus has forced people to stay behind closed doors. Constant announcements, advisories are asking people to stay inside and quarantine themselves if feeling unwell. A lot of people who are put under quarantine or self-quarantining have taken to social media as a form of entertainment. Since malls, theatres, sports events, functions everything stands cancelled, the only form of accessible entertainment is on the social media platforms. Soon enough #QuarantineLife and #QuarantineandChill are the two hashtags that have started trending on Twitter. Netizens are sharing funniest videos, GIFs, images, memes and jokes online to keep themselves as well as other entertained through this tough time. Netizens Are So Free They're Speculating a Baby Boom of 'Coronials and Quaranteens' Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Quarantine means "strict isolation imposed to prevent the spread of disease". COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and it is difficult to be sure if someone is infected. People have been asked to strictly stay in their houses and avoid large gatherings. But sitting at home can get boring. At other times when most of us look forward to chilling at home and resting, the forceful quarantine-like situation can get annoying for many. But to keep up with the spirits and ensuring positivity, netizens are getting very creative. Funny memes, jokes, GIFs, movie and series recommendations, are being shared online with #QuarantineLife and #QuarantineandChill. Coronavirus Self-Distancing Satire Memes Go Viral and They Are Too Relatable if You Are Isolating Yourselves to Prevent Catching COVID-19.

Check Some Funny Memes and Videos Trending Online Amidst all Quarantine:

Grocery Shopping Be Like...

Planning a Proposal?

How to propose a girl during #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/4ywkTz0AKf — Hello ALI (@dorru12) March 16, 2020

How #QuarantineLife Feels

When Someone Coughs

Me when I hear neighbor next door coughing #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/wEtco857pd — Seth Wang (@sethwxh) March 16, 2020

Skyping With Squad

My homies and I on skype for our tea time#QuarantineAndChill pic.twitter.com/FinCvLf92u — Suedes (@Suedes16) March 14, 2020

Staying In

Not So Gentle Reminder

Cute?

An Entire Thread of Movie Recommendations

10 GREAT MOVIES YOU LIKELY HAVEN'T SEEN TO STREAM WHILE YOU SELF-QUARANTINE. It's important for the health of our world to practice social distancing as much as possible. In the service of you doing this & in the hopes you will, I’ve come up with this list. #QuarantineAndChill — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2020

So there are a lot of funny reactions to how people are spending time during the quarantine. While introverts are the ones likely to feel comfortable, it is the extroverted people who are having a tough time with all the social distancing. So all the ways of entertaining themselves and others are unleashed creatively online.