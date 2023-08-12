Farhan Akhtar announced that Don 3 is finally happening, but the titular iconic character will now cast Ranveer Singh. While the actor has proved his mettle as an energetic performer, fans of the franchise are not impressed with the choice. A few days ago, Farhan Akhtar unveiled a little teaser of Don 3 and wrote: "A New Era Begins". In another Instagram post, he hoped that fans show the same love shown to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan to his new actor. However, the choice has received mixed reactions. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Fine Actor But Can He Match Shah Rukh Khan’s Evil Swag? Fans Confused After Watching Teaser for Farhan Akhtar’s Next.

Farhan shared a note that read, "It was 1978 when the nation witnessed the rage of Don for the first time with superstar Mr Amitabh Bachchan playing the lead. While the first film continues to hold its charm, Excel Entertainment is delighted to announce the directorial homecoming of Farhan Akhtar's Don. With a legacy firmly established through his iconic two-film action franchise with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006 and 2011, the director is set to redefine the boundaries of storytelling once again in Don 3." But fans don't seem as excited to watch Ranveer take over. Here are some funny memes and jokes about Ranveer Singh as Don. Don 3 First Look! Ranveer Singh As Don Floods X With Funny Memes and Jokes Thanks to Upset Shah Rukh Khan Fans.

A lot of fans also commented that No SRK meant No Don. Farhan Akhtar will have to work extra hard to craft a role and performance out of Ranveer Singh to make him likelier in the hit franchise. The movie is scheduled to release in 2025. There is no doubt about the actor's performance; however, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have impacted Ranveer Singh to fit in.

