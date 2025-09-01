Farhan Akhtar has finally broken his silence on the long-delayed project Jee Le Zaraa, which was first announced in 2021 with Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Speaking in a recent interview with the YouTube channel Our Stupid Reactions, the actor-filmmaker assured fans the film is not cancelled despite the prolonged wait. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa Is Back On Track? Here's What We Know About Farhan Akhtar Directorial.

Farhan Akhtar Says 'Jee Le Zaraa' Is Not Shelved

“I would hate to say that it’s shelved. What I will say is that it has been put on the back burner. It is a film that will happen. Again, I don’t know when it will be. But it’s too delicious a script and there’s so much work that has already been done on it,” Farhan shared.

Farhan Akhtar Hints ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ Cast May Change

The filmmaker revealed that he has already finished scouting locations and recorded music for the film. However, he hinted that the original star cast may not be final anymore, adding, “I can’t comment on the cast anymore, like what that will be and when that will land. But will the film happen? Ya, it will.” Jee Le Zara Finally on Floors? Priyanka Chopra and Ritesh Sidhwani Get Clicked As They Visit Farhan Akhtar’s House.

Watch Full Interview of Farhan Akhtar:

Alia Bhatt on 'Jee Le Zaraa', ‘Dates Were Difficult!’

In 2024, Alia Bhatt also spoke about the project and admitted that scheduling was the main challenge: “Logistically, kaafi difficult ho raha tha to get all the dates together but I think agar sabke zehan mein hai aur intent mein hain toh woh film ban jayegi,” (It is difficult to get the dates of the key players together, but everyone has it in their mind that the film has to be made). Jee Le Zaraa: Alia Bhatt ‘Can’t Wait’ As Farhan Akhtar Scouts Locations in Rajasthan (View Pic)

Farhan Akhtar Focuses on Other Projects

Farhan initially announced Jee Le Zaraa on the 20th anniversary of his iconic film Dil Chahta Hai, marking his intended return to direction. Since then, he has shifted focus to Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, while also preparing for his upcoming war drama 120 Bahadur, based on the 1962 Battle of Rezang La, releasing on November 21.

