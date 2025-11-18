Ranveer Singh and Sara Arjun's much-awaited spy thriller Dhurandhar is reportedly gearing up for a two-part release, marking one of the actor’s biggest cinematic outings yet. According to industry chatter, the makers have almost locked the idea of splitting the film into two chapters due to its extensive runtime and layered storyline. ‘Dhurandhar’ Trailer: Ranveer Singh’s RAW Agent Turns the ‘Wrath of God’ in Aditya Dhar’s Most Violent Film Yet, Co-Starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal (Watch Video)

‘Dhurandhar’ To Release in Two Parts

The first part is expected to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2025, while the second instalment is likely to hit theatres in the first half of 2026. Interestingly, this approach mirrors the strategy behind big-budget sagas like Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, which will also unfold across two films. A source close to the production revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “There have been reports that Dhurandhar is a two-part saga. Hence, the film, which will be released on December 5, will be the first instalment. It’ll end at a decisive point, and the story will then continue in the second part.”

‘Dhurandhar’ Part 2 Planned for 2026

The insider further added that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively, crafting a detailed and gripping narrative. “It is said that director Aditya Dhar has shot extensively, and the film has shaped up really well. But since it's very lengthy, they have toyed with the idea of breaking it into two parts. If this is the plan, then part 2 of Dhurandhar will arrive next year, preferably in the first half,” the source shared. Written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is backed by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the B62 Studios banner in association with Jio Studios. The film delves into the world of covert operations, exploring untold stories of intelligence officers working in the shadows. ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh’s Rugged Avatar With Rifle Raises Excitement Ahead of Trailer Release (View Poster)

Watch 'Dhurandhar' Trailer:

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Project

Promotions for the film have intensified over the past few weeks. The makers recently dropped first-look posters featuring R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Akshay Khanna, building strong buzz online. The newly released trailer offers a thrilling glimpse of Ranveer Singh in the lead, setting the stage for an action-packed, suspense-driven cinematic experience. Alongside Dhurandhar, Ranveer is also gearing up for Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar, where he steps into a role previously played by Shah Rukh Khan. With two major projects lined up, the actor is set for a power-packed year ahead.

