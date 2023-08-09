The long wait to know who’d be playing the ‘Don’ in Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming action franchise has come to an end with the official update. The director-producer shared the teaser video introducing Ranveer Singh as the new Don of the third installment. After the first and the second part, the expectations from Don 3 were sky-rocketing. However, after watching the teaser video, fans are confused. Many are wondering if Ranveer could match Shah Rukh Khan’s evil swag in the film. Netizens have although praised Ranveer’s calibre as an actor, many think he is not fit to play the Don. Take a look at some of the posts below. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan As Iconic Gangster in Farhan Akhtar's Next (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh In Don 3

SRK As Don Forever

Can't imagine anyone else as Don other than SRK.. ranveer has some big shoes to fill https://t.co/8phVoUwiDE — ρяєєтнαм (@alwayspreetham) August 9, 2023

Suggestions

Honestly speaking Ranveer ko police ke roll me le lete aur SRK ko Don and end me police Don ban jata hai aisa dikhate to chalta and usko new era keh sakte the. — Suraj SRKIAN (@MH08_ELECTRO) August 9, 2023

Expectations

All The Best Ranveer Singh Hope he will create magic what Amitabh Bachchan and SRK did In Don. — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) August 9, 2023

Not Impressed

Bakwas introduction video 😭😭 — Slog Sweep-189 (@SloggSweep) August 9, 2023

SRK's Swag

Ye wala swag kaha se laoge bhai pic.twitter.com/TpjUGs4LYc — 🐺🏴‍☠️ (@SRKsDuggu) August 9, 2023

Ranveer Singh VS Shah Rukh Khan

No doubt on Ranveer’s capabilities but No Don 3 without @iamsrk #Don3 #srk — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) August 9, 2023

