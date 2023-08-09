The makers of Don 3 officially announced that it's Ranveer Singh who will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan and playing the lead in the most-awaited franchise. Even though Ranveer looks suave in the first look of Don 3, netizens are not buying it. Fans of SRK slammed makers for casting Singh in Don 3. Not just this, many memes mocking Ranveer as Don are already out. Thus, proved Ranveer has not been accepted as Don, as of now. Check out a few viral memes on Don 3 announcement below. Don 3: Ranveer Singh Fine Actor But Can He Match Shah Rukh Khan’s Evil Swag? Fans Confused After Watching Teaser for Farhan Akhtar’s Next!

Hahaha

'Dukh'

'Rebook Hi Sahi'

Reebok nahi to Rebook hi sahi Me to Farhan akhtar while announcing #Don3 without SRK pic.twitter.com/FU7IoiVs6J — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) August 9, 2023

'Khatam'

'Fan of Chota Don'

After watching bhojpuri actor Ranveer now i am fan of Chota Don #Don3 pic.twitter.com/RaM7hWSM3Q — 𝙎𝖆𝖓𝖆 𝙎ʀᴋ 𝙎𝖙𝖆𝖓 𓀠🤍 ثنا امان خان (@iamsanasrk02) August 9, 2023

Watch Don 3 Teaser:

