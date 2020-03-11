Rare 'White' Giraffes Killed by Poachers in Kenya, Only One Left in The World!

White Giraffe (Photo Credits: YouTube Grab)

Giraffes are an already endangered species on the planet and poachers in Kenya targetted the rarest of their species. A white female giraffe and her calf were killed by poachers in Kenyan wildlife sanctuary. Now there remains only one such white giraffe existing on Earth. Rangers at the Ishaqbini Hirola Conservancy found remains of two white giraffes in a skeletal state. Poachers had targetted this beautiful species. The carcasses were found at a village in north-eastern Kenya's Garissa County. American Trophy Hunter is 'Proud' of Killing Rare Black Giraffe, Defends Her Viral Pic With Slain Animal!

The Kenya Wildlife Services were called in after the giraffes were not spotted since a while, about three months. It is reported that the bones would've been there for at least four months. Mohammed Ahmednoor, the manager of the Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, made an official statement announcing the sad news. They mentioned now only the lone bull giraffe remains. "This is a very sad day for the community of Ijara and Kenya as a whole. We are the only community in the world who are custodians of the white giraffe," the statement read. Giraffe Parts on Sale! 40,000 Products Approximately Worth 4,000 Giraffe Deaths Have Been Imported Legally in US.

Check Official Statement Confirming The Death of White Giraffes:

The Kenya Wildlife Service is now investigating into the poaching incident further and has called upon support for conservation efforts of these rare species.

This white giraffe made it to the headlines when she was first seen in the year 2017 with her calf. Their appearance had garnered a lot of attention from tourists around the world. People came from different parts just to get a glimpse of the family of three.

Here's a Video of The White Giraffes at Kenyan Wildlife Sanctuary:

The giraffes are white because of the condition called as known as leucism, which is a genetic condition. In this, the giraffes' skin cells fail to produce pigmentation which results in the white, pale or patchy colouration of their hide.