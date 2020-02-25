Representation of Different Cultures of India Goes Wrong! Twitterati Takes Potshot on Potbellied Pandits to Kannada Christians

Representation of Different Cultures of India in School Textbook (Photo Credits: @spicy_words/ Twitter)

India is a land of different cultures and religions. “Unity in diversity,” these are not just words, but something highly applicable to our country. Explaining the same to the future generation through the means of reading and visualising is significant in the broader prospect of education. In the classroom context, textbooks in general and language textbooks, in particular, are significant sources to acquaint students with their own cultures as well as that of the others. But are we doing it right? A recent tweet is going viral on social media questioning that method. It includes a textbook that shows the representation of different cultures of India. Twitterati claims the depiction is all wrong. From potbellied pandits to Kannada Christians, social media users take a potshot on the textbook representation of different cultures of India. Are You a Bad Girl if You Have Breasts and Eat Too Much or Too Less? This Viral Image of Random Textbook Is Outrageous and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm.

Twitter user @spicy_words uploaded a picture of a school textbook specifically highlighting how native Kannada people were represented. “So this is how a native Kannada people look in Karnataka. This is what kids are taught! It's appalling!” reads the tweet.

So this is how a native Kannada people look in Karnataka. This is what kids are taught! It's appalling! pic.twitter.com/NqztN61yPr — Sahana Rao (@spicy_words) February 24, 2020

Soon the tweet went viral, and users pointed out not only the Kannadigas, but all the other cultures’ portrayals that were wrong and stereotyped. For instance, all the men in different cultures were shown as potbellied pandits. Again, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati and Kannada ladies were not wearing bindis (a coloured dot worn at the centre of the forehead majorly by Hindus and Jains in India). And the representation of Kashmiri is utter dismay. Twitterati pointed out how this textbook’s description of different Indian cultures was wrong and misguides school students.

Why the do state boards/ edu. deptts/cbse allow such nonsensical drivel! https://t.co/tJWYfZUDub — #IndiaWithForces (@shankssankaran) February 25, 2020

All Hindi speaking men are potbellied pandits 😹 https://t.co/VmdvaYhP0M — नम्रता (@_Namrataa) February 25, 2020

Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati and Kannada ladies have no bindi. Kannada uncle-aunty look like Parsis. Whoever designed this needs to expand their networks. https://t.co/OuU1iqCOsH — नेहा श्रीवास्तव (Nehā S) (@neha_aks) February 25, 2020

why is bengali guy not smiling? — Ashish Vyas (@ashivyas) February 24, 2020

Is it possible to get text book / publisher name. It needs to be fixed/rectified by them.@CTRavi_BJP @nimmasuresh — ಮೋಹಿತ್ 🇮🇳 (@mysuroo) February 25, 2020

It was not immediately clear as to which state or central boards or which subject the chapter was pertaining to. But the viral tweet sure sparked a discussion! The internet is clearly disappointed with the representation of different cultures of India in the above school textbook.