Are You a Bad Girl if You Have Breasts and Eat Too Much or Too Less? This Viral Image of Random Textbook Is Outrageous and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm

An ideal woman! Aren’t you tired of defining someone who fits into your stereotypical situation? We are living in the 21st century, entered a new decade, and unfortunately, there still lie subjective statements or thoughts on idealised female traits. Take this viral image, for instance. It shows different behaviour that describes her as “A Bad Girl.” When misogyny was not enough, we get this picture of a random textbook, being surfaced online. And it not only restricts a woman from smoking, but also labels ‘Bad Girl’ in case you have breasts, or you eat too much or too less. What a time to live in! The viral image naturally outraged Twitterati, and they cannot keep calm. Man Compares Menstrual Cramps With Ankle Twist in Viral Tweet, Netizens Asks Him to Shut the F**k Up.

Twitter user, @MsNemah shared the picture that seems like a textbook. It characterised woman indulging in otherwise human behaviour as “A Bad Girl.” There are 12 representations that, according to the maker, a woman should limit herself from doing. Smoking and drinking, pouting, watching porn, riding a bike or falling in love with someone in a park, these behaviours are not encouraged in typical, Indian society. Yes, you guessed it right, the textbook contains the Hindi language at the top right of each image. It stretched too far after branding her a bad girl for having breasts, eating too much or too less. And in case, you walk outside with your hair open, ladies you are evil. Guy Tries to Mansplain the Difference Between a Vagina and Vulva to a Female Gynaecologist.

Are you a bad girl? pic.twitter.com/arqSd76otR — Nimah A (@MsNemah) February 20, 2020

Twitterati could not keep their calm and expressed their outrage over the disgusting depiction of NOT an ideal woman. They flood the comment section, trolling the creator for this highly offensive portrayal.

I eat too much and also eat too less. Do they cancel each other? — Madam D. Madam (@TheFakeEsse) February 21, 2020

Imagine having breasts and not making round rotis 💀 — Johannes (@jkbckr) February 21, 2020

"has breasts" counts a lot of girls as 'bad' — MT⬡572A (@MT6572A) February 20, 2020

A bad girl eats too less. She also eats too much. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Ample. 👽 (@yay_tunday) February 20, 2020

EATS TOO LESS... Try again in English this time... — Kongduino (@Kongduino) February 20, 2020

I have breasts. Am I a bad girl too? — Randy Hudson™️ (@noonefollowsme) February 20, 2020

Who is an ideal woman? And why are we still racking our heads to find its definition? I wonder what intimidates creators/ writers such as the above one. What we see in the above representation is rather they are enjoying life by making fun a priority, they don’t hide, they are assertive, confident, they get the things done, and the bottom line of all is, they don’t care what everyone else is thinking. That is what bada** and fearless women are currently busy doing!