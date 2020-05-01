Rest in Peace, Rishi Kapoor! This Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik Encapsulates Every Fan’s Emotion About Veteran Actor’s Demise

Sand Art of Rishi Kapoor by Sudarsan Pattnaik (Photo Credits: @sudarsansand/ Twitter)

Legendary actor, Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, in Mumbai. It is a tough time for the people of India as they lost the veteran actor, who entertained his fans for many years with his brilliant skills. We still struggle to believe that the actor is no more with us. Fans are still mourning his death. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who is also a great follower of Rishi Kapoor, paid his heartfelt tribute creating beautiful sand art on the Puri beach on April 30, 2020. He shared the image of his creation on his Twitter account and gave a farewell to the actor, praying for his soul to rest in peace. The sand art encapsulates every fan's emotion about the actor's demise. Amitabh Bachchan's Tribute to Rishi Kapoor Is Full of Fond Memories That Will Stoke Enough Nostalgic Feels - Read Big B's Blog Here.

Pattnaik’s sand art features, the veteran Bollywood actor, with a film roll, along a message crafted below that reads, “Hero of Million Hearts. Om Shanti.” He could not have described it any better. The actor has been entertaining us for so long. Each of his unique roles and strong characters, made us fall for him and the Indian cinema, more. Pattnaik shared the picture of his sand art, with a caption, “Shradhanjali to veteran Bollywood actor #RishiKapoor, #HeroOfMillionHeart. My sand art at Puri beach. #OmShanti.” Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares An Emotional Message Honouring The Late Rishi Kapoor.

View Pic:

The actor has died at 67, after battling with leukaemia for two years. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday morning. His death came as a shock to his fans, as they were still mourning the demise of actor, Irrfan Khan, who passed away, a day before. This is a difficult time for all of us. We hope the actors’ souls rest in peace.