Mumbai, November 3: Padma Shri awardee and renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Monday created a magnificent sculpture at Puri Beach to congratulate the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the 2025 World Cup. The artwork bears the message “Congrats! Bharat Ki Nari Shakti,” celebrating the power, determination, and spirit of Indian women. The sculpture features a 6-foot-long sand bat made from five tons of sand and decorated with numerous cricket balls, symbolising the dedication, teamwork, and resilience of the victorious players. 'Pure Emotions...' Check Raw Reactions As Team India Beat South Africa To Lift Historic ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Title in Navi Mumbai (Watch Video).

Speaking to IANS, Sudarsan Pattnaik said, “The way India’s Women’s Cricket Team has created history by winning the Cricket World Cup has made the entire world witness the power of India’s Nari Shakti. Through their performance in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, they have made the nation proud. As an artist, I salute and pay tribute to our team through my art. I have used numerous cricket balls to create a bat-and-ball sculpture to congratulate our Indian team.”

Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Special Sand Sculpture

#WATCH | Odisha: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a unique sand sculpture at Puri Beach to congratulate the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for winning their 2025 World Cup. The artwork carries the message “Congrats! Bharat ki Nari Shakti”, celebrating the power and… pic.twitter.com/RFXamq2n9M — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

On Sunday night, a consolidated team effort led India to its maiden Women’s World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 52 runs in the final at DY Patil Stadium. South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt’s dismissal in the 42nd over, followed by a dismissal of Chloe Tryon (9) in the same over, sealed the fate of the match as the visitors were eight down with 78 needed off 48 balls.

Nadine de Klerk’s late resistance could not steer the side over the line as India bundled out the Proteas for 246 in 45.3 overs to script history in front of passionate home spectators. For India, Deepti Sharma led the attack with figures of 5 for 39, while Shafali Verma chipped in with two crucial wickets. ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Nita Ambani Hail Team India for Maiden Women’s World Cup Triumph (See Post).

Shafali Verma made a crucial impact with the ball in the summit clash, striking twice in quick succession to turn the game in India’s favour. She dismissed Sune Luus in her very first over and then removed the dangerous Marizanne Kapp, tightening India’s grip on the contest before Sinalo Jafta fell as the fifth wicket.

India’s breakthrough came earlier when Tazmin Brits was run out by a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur at the non-striker’s end. Brits and Laura Wolvaardt had put together a brisk fifty-run opening stand during the powerplay, giving South Africa a solid start to their chase.

Sree Charani made an instant impact too, trapping Anneke Bosch LBW in her opening over. Despite the quick setbacks, Wolvaardt continued her excellent form, notching up her 39th ODI fifty and, with Luus, steering South Africa past 100 to keep their hopes alive. But Kaur’s move to bring Verma into the attack proved decisive -- the young allrounder’s twin strikes shifted the momentum squarely back in India’s favour. Harmanpreet Kaur Performs Bhangra Before Collecting ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy From ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Video Goes Viral.

Earlier, India posted 298/7 in the first innings -- the second-highest total ever in a Women’s ODI World Cup final. A strong 100-run opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (45) and Shafali Verma laid the foundation, and at 223 for 3, India looked set for a massive score before South Africa clawed their way back to restrict them just under 300.

Shafali starred with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma’s composed 58 provided stability in the middle order. Richa Ghosh chipped in with a brisk 34, injecting late momentum into the innings. Among South Africa’s bowlers, Ayabonga Khaka shone with figures of 3 for 58, while Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine de Klerk, and Chloe Tryon claimed a wicket apiece.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2025 10:22 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).