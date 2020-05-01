Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares An Emotional Message Honouring The Late Rishi Kapoor (View Pics)

The Bachchans With Late Actor Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor’s demise came as a huge shock to industry members and fans. The legend passed away on April 30 after a two-year long battle with leukemia. Condolence messages were been poured across social media platforms. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also shared an emotional message on Instagram with a few pics honouring the late Rishi Kapoor. In pics shared you’ll see Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan along with Neetu and Rishi Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan's Tribute to Rishi Kapoor Is Full of Fond Memories That Will Stoke Enough Nostalgic Feels - Read Big B's Blog Here.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s post read, “So much love for you...and from you my dearest Chintu uncle...ALWAYS... so heartbroken...May your Soul Rest in Peace God Bless There will never be another... just TOO SPECIAL.. and the memories... Precious... Miss you and Love you Forever...” Aishwarya had starred in Rishi Kapoor’s film (his only directorial project), Aa Ab Laut Chalen. It also featured Akshaye Khanna and the late Rajesh Khanna. Rishi Kapoor Funeral: Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan – Names of 20 Members Permitted to Attend Veteran Actor’s Last Rites.

Pics Shared By Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Apr 30, 2020 at 10:54am PDT

For Rishi Kapoor’s last rites, Abhishek Bachchan represented his family. Owing to coronavirus outbreak, not everyone could attend the funeral. Ranbir Kapoor had requested Mumbai Police to permit 20 members, family and close friends, to attend the funeral of his father. In fact, even Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, the late actor’s daughter who lives in Delhi, could not make it for the funeral due to nationwide lockdown. Rishi Kapoor was cremated at Mumbai’s Chandanwadi Crematorium.