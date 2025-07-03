Bhubaneswar, July 2: Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Thursday said that his official X account @Sudarsansand has been hacked for the past six days. "I have filed a formal complaint with the Cyber Cell of Odisha Police, and have also reported the issue to the X (Twitter) Support Team. Despite these efforts, the account remains compromised," Pattnaik said in a statement. He further said that this was the second time that his X account has been hacked. ‘That’s Not Me Posting’: Shruti Haasan Alerts Fans As Her X (Twitter) Account Gets Hacked (See Post).

"I have a large following from across the world, and I'm deeply concerned about the misuse of the account," he said and urged for X Safety and Support Team to urgently investigate the matter and help restore the account as soon as possible. He also appealed to his followers and the general public not to respond to or trust any Direct Messages (DMs) or activity from the account, as it is currently under the control of an unknown hacker.