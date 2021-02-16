Pop icon Rihanna has once again churned news. As earlier this month, the sensational star had led to chaos on the micro-blogging site for tweeting in support of Indian farmers protesting against the government’s new farm laws. And now, she has again caused a stir for posing semi-nude (topless) hiding her b**bs along with a Lord Ganesha pendant around her neck. This hot act of Rihanna has not gone down well with the Indian Tweeple and so they've blasted her for hurting religious sentiments. Rihanna Tweets About Farmer Protests in India, Leaves Indian Fans Divided.

On February 16, the singer-actress took to her social media and shared a picture which saw her in lilac shorts. The shoot was her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. However, Indians were not pleased with the diva's pendant game that featured the elephant god, Ganesha. Right from tagging it offensive to explaining it to how the figure is holy and sacred for Hindus, netizens slammed RiRi. Check out a few reactions below. Rihanna Shows Solidarity Towards Farmers’ Protests in India, Kangana Ranaut Responds Harshly to Her Tweet

However, this is not the first time Rihana has created a controversy for allegedly disrespecting a religion. As in 2013, she was told to leave Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi after the singer clicked some inappropriate pics at the religious sopt. Well, what do you think about this latest picture of RiRi? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

