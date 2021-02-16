Pop icon Rihanna has once again churned news. As earlier this month, the sensational star had led to chaos on the micro-blogging site for tweeting in support of Indian farmers protesting against the government’s new farm laws. And now, she has again caused a stir for posing semi-nude (topless) hiding her b**bs along with a Lord Ganesha pendant around her neck. This hot act of Rihanna has not gone down well with the Indian Tweeple and so they've blasted her for hurting religious sentiments. Rihanna Tweets About Farmer Protests in India, Leaves Indian Fans Divided.

On February 16, the singer-actress took to her social media and shared a picture which saw her in lilac shorts. The shoot was her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. However, Indians were not pleased with the diva's pendant game that featured the elephant god, Ganesha. Right from tagging it offensive to explaining it to how the figure is holy and sacred for Hindus, netizens slammed RiRi. Check out a few reactions below. Rihanna Shows Solidarity Towards Farmers’ Protests in India, Kangana Ranaut Responds Harshly to Her Tweet.

Okay!

rihanna !! stop using my religion as an aesthetic !! that ganesh figurine at the end of the chain :( is a holy and sacred figure for us hindus — YEONJUN 4TH GEN IT BOY. alyn anti (@09S00B) February 15, 2021

It's Offensive!

Super offensive wearing Ganesha like that. My first god, a holy sentiment to millions of people celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Sorry RiRi, you disappointed me and others. — daakkuuu (@Presenjeet26) February 15, 2021

A Confused User!

Is that a ganpati Bappa’s figure confused 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cEu4Vzg4UF — ROHAN GOHIL (@ROHANGOHIL) February 15, 2021

Ban Rihanna?

Is this tweet and the twitter handle @rihanna doesn't qualify to be suspended by the @Twitter @TwitterIndia ? I alongwith many Hindus hv already reported it. @MinOfCultureGoI @rsprasad to please look into it. pic.twitter.com/FhQ2MwB3hN — विनोद बंसल (@vinod_bansal) February 16, 2021

We See!

Disrespecting one's religion doesn't makes you a better person @rihanna, Lord Ganesha is worshipped in Hinduism.@Twitter @jack this post is disrespectful for Hindus please remove it. https://t.co/36UuO1d0Xj — Chirag (@igot10on10) February 16, 2021

Interesting!

I am a Muslim but as an Indian and Maharashtrian I love Lord Ganesha ji - sorry this misuse of Ganesha ji image hurts my feelings & sentiments - will Rihanna Backers in India accept this also? #GaneshaInsulted pic.twitter.com/ueHOS9UMZF — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) February 16, 2021

However, this is not the first time Rihana has created a controversy for allegedly disrespecting a religion. As in 2013, she was told to leave Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre in Abu Dhabi after the singer clicked some inappropriate pics at the religious sopt. Well, what do you think about this latest picture of RiRi? Tell us your view in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

