Roger Federer's Old Pic Carrying Grocery Bags Goes Viral During Coronavirus Pandemic; Netizens Once Again Mistake Him for Arbaaz Khan!

Tennis star Roger Federer's picture is being circulated all over the internet, wherein the Swiss master is seen carrying grocery bags. The picture was posted on Twitter by Bollywood producer Pritish Nandy. "We are all in this together," wrote Nandy as his post gave an indication that Federer is 'grocery shopping' himself amid the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Apparently, the picture being shared is an old one and was taken in Shanghai, China last year ahead of his participation in Shanghai Masters tennis tournament. Twitterati Want Roger Federer & Mirika to Take 100 Volley Challenge, Swiss Ace Responds ‘She Totally Would but Is Social Media Shy’.

However, many of Nandy's followers mistook the picture as the latest one. Some even felt that it was not Federer, but his famous doppelganger Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, not for the first time. Interestingly, one of the Twitter users, who felt that the picture is a new one, was enquiring about his mask!

We are all in this together. pic.twitter.com/dbH4nQIUlG — Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) April 15, 2020

Arbaaz Kahan spotted in Bandra?? — ComicBookGuy (@sumitakabob) April 15, 2020

Aila Arbaaz Khan 😳 — Jocky (@ba_salim) April 15, 2020

Sachin Kalbag, the executive editor of a leading newspaper, was quick to spot that picture shared by Nandy was an old one. "This is an old photo, not from the lockdown. @rogerfederer had shared it on his Instagram many months ago," tweeted Kalbag.

This is an old photo, not from the lockdown. @rogerfederer had shared it on his Instagram many months ago. — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) April 15, 2020

To be precise, October 2019 — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) April 15, 2020

The photo was taken in October 2019 as Federer was promoting the use of non-plastic bags. Another photo taken during the same clearly shows the caption: "No more plastic bags" written on the grocery bags.

As far as the tournament result is concerned, Federer lost in the quarterfinals to Alexander Zverev, who eventually qualified for the final. Russia's Daniil Medvedev won the Shanghai Masters 2019 title after a 6-4, 6-1 win over Zverev in the summit clash.