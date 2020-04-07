Roger Federer Shares Helpful Solo Drill, Asks Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Nadal and Others to Share Their Home Workout Videos

Roger Federer (Photo Credits: Instagram/Roger Federer)

With the sporting world coming to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, sports stars across the globe are continuing to keep themselves in shape by working out at home. Swiss tennis star Roger Federer has been at the forefront as he has posted various videos of him training by himself. The tennis maestro recently posted a video while performing a small tennis drill and asked various other superstars from the sports fraternity to share their home workout routines with him. Roger Federer Donates 1 Million Swiss Francs in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

In the video shared by Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam winner can be seen standing close to a wall and practising a small solo drill by continuously hitting the ball with the racquet on the wall. Federer tagged several stars such as Virat Kohli, Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Toni Kroos, Lionel Messi, Stephen Curry, Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams, Coco Gauff and many others to join him in #TrainingFromHome challenge. Roger Federer Goes Retro, Practises Tennis at Home by Hitting Against the Wall in Latest Video.

See Post

‘Here’s a helpful solo drill. Let’s see what you got! Reply back with a video and I’ll provide some tips. Choose your hat wisely’ the Swiss tennis maestro captioned his post. This is not the first time that Federer has shared a video of his solo drills during the lockdown.

Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome pic.twitter.com/DKDKQTaluY — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) March 30, 2020

Recently, Roger Federer and his wife Mirka announced that they will donate 1 million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland to help them in the fight against Coronavirus. ‘We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!’ Federer said.